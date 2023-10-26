Duncan Ferguson on why he’s turned to Cillian Sheridan for Caley Thistle spark

Boss Duncan Ferguson says ex-Celtic and Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan is the right fit for his bid to drive Caley Thistle away from the Championship drop-zone.

The league’s lowest scorers, with just six goals from eight matches, host Airdrie at the weekend and have been dealt a blow with forward Austin Samuels being sidelined for two months with a knee injury.

Former Republic of Ireland international Sheridan, 34, is Ferguson’s second signing following on from ex-St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon, 33 – a three-time national cup-winner with the Perth side.

Sheridan has also signed a contract initially until January.

Injuries hampered Sheridan last season as he made 15 appearances for Dundee, who won the Championship title.

Dundee released Sheridan in July as they shaped up for their Premiership return and brought in Tony Docherty to replace Gary Bowyer as manager.

The Dens Park club supported the player through his injury recovery.

Before moving to Tayside in 2021, the attacker’s career took him to clubs in Poland, Cyprus, New Zealand and Israel.

Sheridan’s ‘profile fits the club’

Ferguson was delighted to get another player with know-how on board and revealed he’ll be in Saturday’s squad to face fourth-placed Airdrie at the Caledonian Stadium.

The manager said: “Cillian is a good addition to the squad.

“He has had a couple of injury problems, but we knew he was available.

“I am happy to sign him. He’s a big striker, just what we were looking for, and he’s a good character.

“We done our homework on him and spoke to a lot of people in the game.

“He’s not played a lot of games – I think his last game was in February – but his profile fits this club.”

Sheridan ‘gives us a different option’

Fellow strikers Billy Mckay and Harry Lodovica need help up top and Sheridan, who has also played for Kilmarnock, could provide that, according to Ferguson.

He said: “We’ve obviously got Harry, who’s young and a wee bit raw. We like Harry and he’ll get game time, but we wanted a wee bit of experience and someone who could secure the ball when we hit them and get us up the pitch.

“We think Cillian can do that. He’s a good presence, and he gives us a different option to Billy.

“Harry has a bit of everything – he can run in behind and hold the ball up – but Cillian gives us experience in holding the ball up, and we can play off him. That’s why I brought him in really.”

Four ICT defenders haven’t trained this week

A decision has not been made on former Aberdeen forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, 32, who has been on trial with Inverness.

Caley Thistle, whose match against Morton was postponed last weekend, are only above the Greenock side at the foot of the table due to goal difference.

Due to the international break, ICT will tackle Airdrie three weeks after drawing 0-0 with Partick Thistle – which was only Ferguson’s second game in charge. The first was a 3-2 win at Arbroath.

Inverness now trail Queen’s Park and Dunfermline Athletic above them by six points, although they have two matches in hand over both.

While the additions up top will hopefully help the team, the back-line who earned that first clean sheet of the season against Partick are all facing challenges ahead of the weekend.

Ferguson said: “Morgan Boyes is still struggling with an eye infection.

“Cameron Harper never trained today (Thursday) as he had a tight calf.

“Niko (Nikola Ujdur) never trained today either. He has a tight hamstring.

“David Carson has family issues, so he hasn’t trained for the last four or five days. The whole back four, as we speak, haven’t been training.

“They all played in our last match where we kept a clean sheet (against Partick Thistle) – but we are hopeful one or two might be back for Saturday.

“We also have long-term ones, such as Aaron Doran’s hamstring, which is a bad one, and Austin Samuels has a knee injury which could keep him out a few months.”

*** Caley Thistle’s Championship match away to Morton, which was postponed last weekend, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 12, with a 7.45pm kick-off.