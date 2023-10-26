Duncan Ferguson on why he’s turned to Cillian Sheridan for Caley Thistle spark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson on why he’s turned to Cillian Sheridan for Caley Thistle spark

The former Republic of Ireland, Celtic and Dundee striker has penned a short-term deal with Inverness.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Former Dundee forward Cillian Sheridan has joined Inverness until January. Image: SNS Group
Former Dundee forward Cillian Sheridan has joined Inverness until January. Image: SNS Group

Boss Duncan Ferguson says ex-Celtic and Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan is the right fit for his bid to drive Caley Thistle away from the Championship drop-zone.

The league’s lowest scorers, with just six goals from eight matches, host Airdrie at the weekend and have been dealt a blow with forward Austin Samuels being sidelined for two months with a knee injury.

Former Republic of Ireland international Sheridan, 34, is Ferguson’s second signing following on from ex-St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon, 33 – a three-time national cup-winner with the Perth side.

Sheridan has also signed a contract initially until January.

Injuries hampered Sheridan last season as he made 15 appearances for Dundee, who won the Championship title.

Dundee released Sheridan in July as they shaped up for their Premiership return and brought in Tony Docherty to replace Gary Bowyer as manager.

The Dens Park club supported the player through his injury recovery.

Before moving to Tayside in 2021, the attacker’s career took him to clubs in Poland, Cyprus, New Zealand and Israel.

Sheridan’s ‘profile fits the club’

Ferguson was delighted to get another player with know-how on board and revealed he’ll be in Saturday’s squad to face fourth-placed Airdrie at the Caledonian Stadium.

The manager said: “Cillian is a good addition to the squad.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

“He has had a couple of injury problems, but we knew he was available.

“I am happy to sign him. He’s a big striker, just what we were looking for, and he’s a good character.

“We done our homework on him and spoke to a lot of people in the game.

“He’s not played a lot of games – I think his last game was in February – but his profile fits this club.”

Sheridan ‘gives us a different option’

Fellow strikers Billy Mckay and Harry Lodovica need help up top and Sheridan, who has also played for Kilmarnock, could provide that, according to Ferguson.

Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay, pictured scoring in the 3-2 win against Arbroath last month, will have a new front-line partner in Cillian Sheridan. Image: SNS.

He said: “We’ve obviously got Harry, who’s young and a wee bit raw. We like Harry and he’ll get game time, but we wanted a wee bit of experience and someone who could secure the ball when we hit them and get us up the pitch.

“We think Cillian can do that. He’s a good presence, and he gives us a different option to Billy.

“Harry has a bit of everything – he can run in behind and hold the ball up – but Cillian gives us experience in holding the ball up, and we can play off him. That’s why I brought him in really.”

Four ICT defenders haven’t trained this week

A decision has not been made on former Aberdeen forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, 32, who has been on trial with Inverness.

Caley Thistle, whose match against Morton was postponed last weekend, are only above the Greenock side at the foot of the table due to goal difference. 

Due to the international break, ICT will tackle Airdrie three weeks after drawing 0-0 with Partick Thistle – which was only Ferguson’s second game in charge. The first was a 3-2 win at Arbroath.

Inverness now trail Queen’s Park and Dunfermline Athletic above them by six points, although they have two matches in hand over both.

While the additions up top will hopefully help the team, the back-line who earned that first clean sheet of the season against Partick are all facing challenges ahead of the weekend.

Ferguson said: “Morgan Boyes is still struggling with an eye infection.

“Cameron Harper never trained today (Thursday) as he had a tight calf.

“Niko (Nikola Ujdur) never trained today either. He has a tight hamstring.

“David Carson has family issues, so he hasn’t trained for the last four or five days. The whole back four, as we speak, haven’t been training.

“They all played in our last match where we kept a clean sheet (against Partick Thistle) – but we are hopeful one or two might be back for Saturday.

“We also have long-term ones, such as Aaron Doran’s hamstring, which is a bad one, and Austin Samuels has a knee injury which could keep him out a few months.”

*** Caley Thistle’s Championship match away to Morton, which was postponed last weekend, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 12, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson: Keeping Caley Thistle up is my first target
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Jasperimage.
Caley Thistle Women manager credits greater player commitment for improved performances in SWF Championship…
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, who died this week. Image: Robbie Stephenson/Shutterstock
Caley Thistle Duncan Ferguson on 'beautiful, caring' Everton chairman Bill Kenwright following his death
Ex-Celtic and Dundee forward Cillian Sheridan has joined Inverness, initially until January. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle snap up ex-Celtic and Dundee hitman Cillian Sheridan
Caley Jags defender Nikola Ujdur. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Caley Thistle's Nikola Ujdur revels in demanding training sessions ahead of Airdrie match
Former Caley Thistle defender Darren Dods
Darren Dods urges Caley Thistle to narrow the gap with the teams above them…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Downing PAOK could boost Aberdeen's European progression hopes - and also fuel…
Harry Lodovica scores the first of two Caley Thistle goals against Nairn County on Wednesday. Image: Jasperimage
Andy Skinner: Here's hoping Ross County and Caley Thistle are in North of Scotland…
Inverness have lost to Aidrieonians twice this season already, including in July's Viaplay Cup meeting. Image: Jasperimage.
Caley Thistle's new-found solidity under Duncan Ferguson can help them avoid third loss of…
HAMILTON, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 10: Inverness' Calum MacKay (L) and Hamilton's Michael Doyle in action during a SPFL Trust Trophy match between Hamilton Academical and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the ZLX Stadium, on December 10, 2022, in Hamilton, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Calum Mackay loan signing adds to Nairn County's attacking options

Conversation