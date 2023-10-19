Caley Thistle hand trial to ex-Aberdeen forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle hand trial to ex-Aberdeen forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

The former Dons and Livingston striker is back from India and has been given the chance to impress boss Duncan Ferguson.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas left Aberdeen in April 2022 and has been playing in the Indian Super League most recently. Now, he has a chance to win a deal at Inverness. Image: SNS Group
Striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas left Aberdeen in April 2022 and has been playing in the Indian Super League most recently. Now, he has a chance to win a deal at Inverness. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle have handed former Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas the chance to try to win a deal at the Championship club.

New manager Duncan Ferguson, who this week snapped up former St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon until January as his first capture, is looking for more creativity and firepower to help climb up the table from ninth spot. 

Inverness, who head to fellow strugglers Morton on Saturday, have been looking at free agents and the forward – dubbed JET – is bidding to land a contract in the Highlands.

Since leaving Aberdeen in April 2022, the 32-year-old has been at Indian Super League side Jamshedpur, but the ex-Arsenal youth is back in the north of Scotland aiming to impress.

Emmanuel-Thomas scored just once after signing for the Dons on a two-year contract in the summer of 2021.

He had impressed at previous Premiership club, Livingston, but had his contract at Pittodrie terminated the April after his arrival.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas playing for Aberdeen in December 2021. Image: SNS

The Englishman, whose other clubs include Ipswich Town and Bristol City, scored two goals in 17 Jamshedpur appearances.

Fitness is key for Emmanuel-Thomas

Former Everton hitman Ferguson, preparing for his third game in charge at Caley Jags, hopes the powerful forward impresses enough to show he’s worth a place in his squad at the Caledonian Stadium.

Ferguson said: “We’ve brought in Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, or JET.

“Jay’s a big lad with a good pedigree. He came through at Arsenal as a youth.

“He’s been around a bit, but he’s a good big striker.

“His fitness is not quite there yet, but we’re working on that.

“He will get a contract if he shapes up.”

Emmanuel-Thomas was capped for England at under-17 and under-19 level.

Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin spoke of concerns over the player’s fitness levels during his time at the Dons.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group

Wotherspoon impresses Ferguson

Ferguson, meanwhile, is over the moon to have landed League Cup and double Scottish Cup-winner Wotherspoon on a short-term agreement until the new year.

The Canadian international, who was released by St Johnstone in the summer, played 45 minutes in the midweek North of Scotland Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat at Nairn County.

He showed up well on trial with ICT, having reportedly been offered a deal at Championship rivals Dunfermline Athletic.

Despite suffering a knock at Nairn, he should get the green light for Greenock and a chance to tackle Morton.

The Inverness manager said: “I think we have a quality signing there.

“I done my homework on David and spoke to a couple of people at St Johnstone, who spoke very highly of him.

“He scored in a bounce game against Ross County last week. He also did well enough on Wednesday, so he will be a good addition.

David Wotherspoon takes on Nairn’s George Robesten on his ICT debut in midweek. Image: Jasperimage.

“It is easy to drift out of football. You are easily forgotten about. Before you know it, the phone never rings.

“I’m glad we have got him back into football because he is a quality player. I’m sure he will do very well for us.

“He’s going to help the group. David’s got experience and is a winner – he’s won trophies at St Johnstone.

“He’s not played a lot of football, but he will get fitter and fitter. David’s got quality and that will help us going forward.”

Concerns over central defenders

Caley Thistle are, however, counting the cost of several injuries stacking up at once, with the main concern being at the heart of the defence.

Ferguson added: “Morgan Boyes has a really bad eye infection. He’s seeing a specialist. They think he has scraped his cornea and it’s badly infected. He’s up against it, just after he’d helped us keep a clean sheet.

“Danny Devine has also come off with a swollen knee, so he’s also struggling.

“We’re up against it at the centre-half positions. We’ve just kept our first clean sheet of the season, but that happens in football.”

Inverness defender Danny Devine challenges Nairn’s Aaron Nicolson in Wednesday’s North of Scotland Cup tie. Image: Jasperimage.

Welsh and Doran suffer fresh blows

Captain Sean Welsh, who returned to the team at Nairn after being sidelined from mid-July, is out with a back injury for at least this weekend.

Wide midfielder Aaron Doran, Ferguson confirmed, will also be out for a few months with a hamstring injury sustained in the goalless league draw with Partick Thistle recently.

Conversation