Morton v Caley Thistle match postponed due to weather warnings

The Championship's basement two sides were set for Cappielow clash.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Morton's game at Cappielow against Inverness has been postponed. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle’s Championship fixture at Morton set for Saturday afternoon has been postponed.

Adverse weather warnings has led to the game between the bottom two teams, who are level on five points, being cancelled.

ICT confirmed the news with the following statement: “We can confirm that due to travel issues, Police Scotland advice and the extensive national weather warnings, the SPFL have postponed tomorrow’s fixture at Greenock Morton.

“We would like to thank the league for this swift, pragmatic and common sense decision.”

Duncan Ferguson’s side had not made the trip south and were due to travel on Saturday morning.

The impact of Storm Babet led to the SPFL cancelling several games on Friday afternoon, including Aberdeen’s Premiership match against Dundee and Arbroath v Raith Rovers in the second-tier.

 

