Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

David Wotherspoon says Caley Thistle can raise bar further after extending unbeaten run to five games

The attacking midfielder was a key man in Saturday's 3-1 win against Ayr United.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
David Wotherspoon celebrates opening the scoring for Caley Thistle against Ayr United in spectacular fashion. Images: SNS Group/Craig Brown
David Wotherspoon celebrates opening the scoring for Caley Thistle against Ayr United in spectacular fashion. Images: SNS Group/Craig Brown

David Wotherspoon insists there’s plenty more to come from Caley Thistle – despite the team making it five games unbeaten in the Championship.

The former St Johnstone star, who last month signed a deal until January, made a massive impact in Saturday’s fine 3-1 win at home to Ayr United.

He tucked away the opening goal just after half an hour then his heavily deflected shot soon after made it 2-0.

Billy Mckay’s penalty before the break made it three, while Ayr’s Jamie Murphy’s spot-kick on the hour was the only blot on the copybook.

Three victories and two draws since manager Duncan Ferguson took over means ICT have finally moved from ninth spot into eighth.

This Saturday, they play one of their games in hand, away to mid-table Dunfermline Athletic.

Victory at East End Park would see the Caley Jags overtake Queen’s Park, Ayr and the Pars into fifth spot.

Squad knew importance of victory

Canadian international Wotherspoon, 33, has three goals in three games for the Caley Jags.

And he insists there’s still room for improvement.

He said: “We said before the game this was probably going to be one of the most important games of the season.

“We knew three points would catapult us into the mix. That’s what we were aiming for.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t play the best, but we got the result we needed.”

David Wotherspoon’s shot, which was deflected into the net, to give his team a 2-0 advantage against Ayr United.

Players demand highest standards

Wotherspoon was pleased with Caley Thistle’s display but believes there is still room for improvement.

He said: “We play good football. When we get the ball down, we pass the ball well and connect with one another quite well and feel like a team unit.

“On Saturday, there were a couple of passes in the first half that went astray, or we just missed up a couple of bits and pieces that we know we can be better at.

“That’s down to the standards we set and expect from one another.

“It shows the levels we want to progress to.”

Wotherspoon thrilled to score again

Wotherspoon, who won two Scottish Cups and a League Cup with St Johnstone, is fast becoming a fans’ favourite at Inverness.

When freed by the Saints in the summer, he was out of the game, waiting for the right club to match his current circumstances until Ferguson made him his first signing.

He added: “I am delighted to help the team as much as I can.

“I was in the right place at the right time on Saturday and I was happy enough to tap it in.

“It’s all about the team and I’m just happy to be playing football on a Saturday.

“I was a long time not playing. This is a great bunch of boys and I’ve bedded in well with the team and it has been a good month or so since I came here.

“I’m enjoying my football and enjoying being part of a team with these boys.

“The gaffer is implementing his style and what he wants from everyone in the team. It’s enjoyable to work under him.”

Confidence high ahead of Pars’ test

Looking ahead to Saturday’s trip to East End Park, Wotherspoon, who was wanted by the Fifers before Inverness became an option, expects a testing 90 minutes.

He said: “Dunfermline were unfortunate to lose 2-1 against Dundee United on Friday night. I watched that game.

“I trained with Dunfermline for four or five weeks and I know what they’re like. They’re a good young footballing side. They will be difficult to play against.

“We know we need to up our game from Saturday. We know we can perform better.

“But we will take confidence from the result into training first and then into Saturday’s game.

“Teams will take note of our results and our performances recently.  They have been of a good standard.

“We want to keep that going, to keep progressing and build the momentum, to keep climbing up the table.”

When asked whether he was claiming the deflected goal as his own, he asked: “Has it been given to me? I’ll take it. It was just a small deflection…”

