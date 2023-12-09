Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour eyes treble chance of victories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour eyes treble chance of victories

Midfield star aims to help Inverness strike back from defeat by winning three fixtures within one week, starting against Queen's Park at Hampden.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour in action against Dunfermline Athletic.
Inverness midfielder, in action against Dunfermline Athletic, is determined to return to winning ways against Queen's Park this weekend. Image: SNS Group

Midfielder Charlie Gilmour reckons three games within seven days offers Caley Thistle a golden chance to climb the Championship after suffering their first defeat under Duncan Ferguson.

Raith Rovers’ late recovery at Inverness last weekend led to a last-gasp 2-1 home loss, which keeps ICT in seventh position ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hampden to tackle Queen’s Park.

The Spiders, who are winless in 10 matches in all competitions, are level on 13 points with Inverness, who racked up three wins and three draws prior to the slip-up against Rovers.

After taking on Queen’s, they are away to Morton on Tuesday, then a home match against Arbroath who have with ex-Ross County and Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre now in charge, next Saturday.

Opportunity to net nine points

Former Arsenal youth player Gilmour, who joined Inverness from St Johnstone in the summer having been at Cove last term, is confident the Highlanders can rack up three straight wins ahead over the next week.

He said: “We have no time to dwell (on losing last week).

“The games are coming thick and fast, starting on Saturday and we have three games in a week. It’s an opportunity to try and get nine points.

“If we can get nine points from these games, it puts us in good stead going forward.

“I am still confident we can still finish in the play-off positions. I am sure we’ve a good enough squad to do that.”

Gilmour set for his Hampden debut

Caley Thistle return to the national stadium just six months after losing 3-1 to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final. 

The attendance is unlikely to top 2,000, compared to the 47,000 at the summer showpiece, but it is a first chance for Gilmour to show what he can do at Scotland’s national football venue.

He said: “I’ve never played at Hampden. I was on the bench for St Johnstone there two years ago in the cup.

“It will be nice to experience it. It’s a nice stadium – I am looking forward to playing there.

“The pitch is lovely, and it will suit our game. We play good football and hopefully we can get three points.”

ICT star Charlie Gilmour chats to referee Dan McFarlane in the defeat at Airdrie in August. Image: SNS Group

Ban danger doesn’t worry Gilmour

Gilmour, who recovered from a nasty ankle injury while at Cove last term, says he’s feeling injury-free and “fitter than ever” as he seeks to add to his 18 appearances so far for Inverness.

He is just one caution away from a suspension, but the 24-year-old isn’t going to hold back when in the thick of the action.

When asked about being close to a ban, he added: “I am not even thinking about that. I will just play my normal game and what will happen will happen.

“I think I am one yellow card away from suspension, so I just need to focus on myself.”

Hosts’ form not an issue for Gilmour

Queen’s Park beat Inverness 2-1 on the opening afternoon of the season and didn’t lose to ICT last term either.

However, their last league victory came back on August 19 when their 1-0 result against Arbroath made it nine points from nine to start their second successive Championship campaign.

Gilmour, though, isn’t reading anything into the Spiders’ poor form going into this clash.

He said: “I don’t feel like it matters what a team’s form is like going into the weekend.

“Every game is a new one. There are different scenarios. It’s an opportunity to get a win.”

