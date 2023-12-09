Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour eyes treble chance of victories

Midfielder Charlie Gilmour reckons three games within seven days offers Caley Thistle a golden chance to climb the Championship after suffering their first defeat under Duncan Ferguson.

Raith Rovers’ late recovery at Inverness last weekend led to a last-gasp 2-1 home loss, which keeps ICT in seventh position ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hampden to tackle Queen’s Park.

The Spiders, who are winless in 10 matches in all competitions, are level on 13 points with Inverness, who racked up three wins and three draws prior to the slip-up against Rovers.

After taking on Queen’s, they are away to Morton on Tuesday, then a home match against Arbroath who have with ex-Ross County and Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre now in charge, next Saturday.

Opportunity to net nine points

Former Arsenal youth player Gilmour, who joined Inverness from St Johnstone in the summer having been at Cove last term, is confident the Highlanders can rack up three straight wins ahead over the next week.

He said: “We have no time to dwell (on losing last week).

“The games are coming thick and fast, starting on Saturday and we have three games in a week. It’s an opportunity to try and get nine points.

“If we can get nine points from these games, it puts us in good stead going forward.

“I am still confident we can still finish in the play-off positions. I am sure we’ve a good enough squad to do that.”

🔜 We're on the road this week as we face @queensparkfc at Hampden Park on Saturday. 🎟️ Ticketing Info

🚌 Supporters Bus Info 👉 https://t.co/GY0WHedHkI pic.twitter.com/hn6ozX92ei — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 4, 2023

Gilmour set for his Hampden debut

Caley Thistle return to the national stadium just six months after losing 3-1 to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

The attendance is unlikely to top 2,000, compared to the 47,000 at the summer showpiece, but it is a first chance for Gilmour to show what he can do at Scotland’s national football venue.

He said: “I’ve never played at Hampden. I was on the bench for St Johnstone there two years ago in the cup.

“It will be nice to experience it. It’s a nice stadium – I am looking forward to playing there.

“The pitch is lovely, and it will suit our game. We play good football and hopefully we can get three points.”

Ban danger doesn’t worry Gilmour

Gilmour, who recovered from a nasty ankle injury while at Cove last term, says he’s feeling injury-free and “fitter than ever” as he seeks to add to his 18 appearances so far for Inverness.

He is just one caution away from a suspension, but the 24-year-old isn’t going to hold back when in the thick of the action.

When asked about being close to a ban, he added: “I am not even thinking about that. I will just play my normal game and what will happen will happen.

“I think I am one yellow card away from suspension, so I just need to focus on myself.”

Hosts’ form not an issue for Gilmour

Queen’s Park beat Inverness 2-1 on the opening afternoon of the season and didn’t lose to ICT last term either.

However, their last league victory came back on August 19 when their 1-0 result against Arbroath made it nine points from nine to start their second successive Championship campaign.

Gilmour, though, isn’t reading anything into the Spiders’ poor form going into this clash.

He said: “I don’t feel like it matters what a team’s form is like going into the weekend.

“Every game is a new one. There are different scenarios. It’s an opportunity to get a win.”