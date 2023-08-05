Caley Thistle 1-2 Queen’s Park – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as season starts with home loss

Caley Thistle got their seventh successive Championship season off to a disappointing start as they slid to a 2-1 home defeat against Queen’s Park.

The Glasgow side managed the match well, but were given helping hands with mistakes leading to their goals.

Looking to kick on from an injury-hit campaign where they finished sixth, Billy Dodds’ team were up against the Glasgow side, who took their title bid to the wire in May when they were edged out 5-3 by Dundee on the final night of action.

Owen Coyle was in charge of the Spiders then. Now it is former Anderlecht assistant boss, Robin Veldman.

Just one win each had seen ICT and Queen’s Park bow out of the Viaplay Cup at the group stages, so they were keen to hit the ground running.

Twelve months previously, the same fixture at the same venue ended 0-0 in what was the first second-tier game for Queen’s for 40 years.

ICT never got the better of them in the league last season, taking two points from a possible 12.

Queen’s Park’s 1-0 Scottish Cup win in Inverness in January was turned into a 3-0 ICT victory after the visitors were found to have fielded an ineligible player.

Caley Thistle were put back into the competition and made it all the way to the final when they lost 3-1 to treble-winners Celtic in June.

Dom Thomas fired the Spiders ahead after half an hour and Thomas Robson crashed home a second goal early in the second half. Both goals were the result of individual mistakes.

Jake Davidson repeated the feat against his old club by scoring late on, but Inverness ran out of time.

An early opening fell Queen’s Park’s way when Davidson was weak with his clearance and Jack Thomson rifled a 25-yarder just wide.

Inverness responded when Nathan Shaw cut inside and drilled a shot around the far post, with keeper Callan McKenna diving to cover.

Only a smart challenge from Charlie Fox prevented Charlie Gilmour pulling the trigger after the ICT midfielder was put through by Luis Longstaff as the hosts upped the tempo.

Striker Billy Mckay, on 23 minutes, trapped a long pass from Cammy Harper superbly well before swerving a shot around the right post.

However, seven minutes later, Queen’s were in front and it came from a mistake.

Harper was robbed by on-loan Bayern Munich Barry Hepburn and he lined up skipper-for-the-day Thomas, who perfectly guided a 16-yarder beyond Mark Ridgers. It was a sweet strike.

On the stroke of half-time, a brilliant diving save from McKenna denied Billy Mckay, who crashed a terrific shot on target from a Davidson cut-back. There was no time for the corner.

Austin Samuels drilled an effort into the side-netting just after the break, but it was 2-0 soon after from another moment of slackness.

A poor clearance from Zak Delaney led to a scrap in the box and full-back Robson weaved his way clear through bodies before picking his shot beyond Ridgers before racing to celebrate with the away fans in the South Stand.

Ridgers kept out Robson and Louis Longridge as the Spiders sought a killer third.

Inverness almost halved the deficit on 66 minutes when a clever Wallace Duffy pass found teenage sub Keith Bray, but his drive was diverted wide by McKenna.

Davidson pulled a goal back with four minutes remaining when he powered home a header in off he bar from a Harper corner.

The Caley Jags pressed in those closing moments, but the visitors got over the line.

ICT head for Ayr United next Saturday before sitting out the following weekend due to Viaplay Cup action. Queen’s Park face Abrorath at Lesser Hampden in their next game on Saturday.

Talking points

Defensive questions return for Inverness

Cheap goals leaked due to individual mistakes cost Caley Thistle their chance of progression in the Viaplay Cup.

Last week’s 1-0 loss at Dundee showed an improvement on that front and the same back line started this match.

Nerves were on show from the opening stages, but the goals stemmed from more defensive slip-ups.

Centre half Danny Devine is carrying a knock and was on the bench, but there just need to be more certainty about their play and better communication at times.

Don’t be surprised if their final signing of the summer transfer window is an experienced defender. It’s the obvious area needing bolstered.

Midfield missing influence of skipper Welsh

Captain Sean Welsh is not yet fit to be available, but they could do with him on so many levels.

Not only does the 33-year-old have drive, energy and an eye for goal, his leadership to calm the team during uneasy spells would be massive for manager Billy Dodds.

That said, this is the first league game, but it comes in the context of an early League Cup exit too.

Presentations for worthy duo

Before the match, 102-goal club record scorer Billy Mckay was presented with a golden boot from chairman Ross Morrison.

“He scores when he wants” is the chant for the fans’ favourite and he seemed to enjoy the moment which he richly deserved.

Last week, he made his 250th appearance and he captained the side again this afternoon in the absence of sidelined leader Sean Welsh.

At the interval, Jackie Sutherland was presented with the City of Inverness medal, from Inverness Provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair, in recognition of his lifetime of service to youth football in the city.

For more than seven decades, the 90-year-old has coached youths and he deserved every applause which came from the stands.

Talking tactics

Last week, Dodds opted to go for a rare 4-3-3 system against Premiership Dundee as they lost 1-0 in their last Viaplay Cup group game. Here, the Inverness manager went for a 4-4-2.

The defensive shakiness could have more than compensated for at the other end, but it was not to be their day.

Referee watch

Man-in-the-middle Graham Grainger annoyed home fans by letting a few calls for free-kicks go unpunished, but overall this was a decent day at the office for the referee.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Ridgers 6, Davidson 5, Delaney 5, Duffy 6, Harper 6, Longstaff 5 (Bray 58), Carson 6, Gilmour 6 (Hyde 58), Samuels 6 (Lodovica 69), Billy Mckay 6, Shaw 7 (Doran 79).

Subs not used: Cammy Mackay (GK), Devine, Ram, Thompson.

QUEEN’S PARK (4-3-3): McKenna 6, Longridge 6, Tizzard 6, Fox 7, Robson 7, Thomson 6, Spong 6, Turner 6, Hepburn 6 (Healy 69), Paton 6 (Williamson 80), Thomas 7.

Subs not used: Ferrie (GK), Bannon, Bruce, Hickey-Fugaccia, Reid, Jarrett, McLeish.

Star man

Nathan Shaw: The one man who seemed most likely to turn the game in ICT’s favour was Shaw. His trickery is a joy to watch and he was unlucky not to score with an effort just off the mark.