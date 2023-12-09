HebCelt: Artist programmer Michelle Shields is bringing the wow factor to Stornoway festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

HebCelt: Artist programmer Michelle Shields is bringing the wow factor to Stornoway festival

The annual event has grown in popularity and has attracted a host of big names to the Western Isles in July 2024.

Michelle Shields has loved the HebCelt festival ever since she was a teenager.
Michelle Shields has loved the HebCelt festival ever since she was a teenager.
By Neil Drysdale

There haven’t been many roles that Michelle Shields hasn’t carried out at her beloved HebCelt festival in Stornoway over the years.

She still remembers the excitement of the town coming alive during the event when she was a young girl, picking up her wristbands and hearing groups she would never normally have had the chance to watch performing live in the Western Isles.

Since then, Michelle has worn many hats in the entertainment business, whether working as a freelance floor manager in myriad facets of television from sports broadcasts to children’s programmes and quiz shows, or bringing her expertise to the forefront at several events organisations, festivals and what she describes as a “well known and loved music agency”.

At HebCelt, meanwhile, she started in the box office, moved on to managing it, then subsequently assisted the festival director as artist coordinator – and has now advanced to the role of artist programmer for the proceedings which take place next July.

Michelle Shields has always been in her element at the HebCelt festival in Stornoway.

No one-size-fits-all in music

Her musical tastes were very much influenced by HebCelt, and as a native Gaelic speaker, she freely admits she has a penchant for a good singalong and is always ready to don her dancing shoes for a late-night ceilidh. But the festival taught her, from a very young age, that music does not have to be defined by a genre.

In fact, from her perspective, it’s part of its appeal if it isn’t.

As she said: “Not everyone needs to slot into a box, genres can mix and merge to create new and exciting styles. My taste is very eclectic – isn’t everyone’s?

“You can listen to different types of music for different types of moods and each one can create new memories. The special thing about festivals in general, and HebCelt in particular, is that you will see someone that you may not necessarily have chosen to go and see; they introduce us to something new to our ears.”

First acts announced for HebCelt 2024 as weekend tickets go on sale

Get your tickets booked early

A litany of stellar names, including Del Amitri, Sharon Shannon and Elephant Sessions, have already been announced for the extravaganza from July 17 to 20.

And one detects, even though we’re in the build up to Christmas rather than the summer holidays, that the stakhanovite Michelle is dotting the is and crossing the ts on what she is confident will be another successful event in the Outer Hebrides.

Michelle Shields and some of her valued colleagues at the HebCelt festival.

Of course, there are many people who have never been to her native environs. So what’s her advice to those who might be planning a visit in the New Year?

She said: “My message to anyone that hasn’t been yet is quite simple. You are absolutely welcome to join us at HebCelt 2024 and be part of the family.

“But be quick, because I can tell you that those tickets are flying out the door!”

Further information is available from hebceltfest.com/

 

More from Lifestyle

The Lemon Tree Writers Group was inspired by Todd McEwen. Pic: Design/Lucy Ellmann Date; Unknown
'A wee belter of a group': How Aberdeen's Lemon Tree Writers is still inspiring…
The Peartree Bistro is located on Fraserburgh's High Street. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
You'll fall hook, line and sinker for the food at The Peartree Bistro in…
Nikki Elrick, founder of The Fairy Woods at Fedderate, with Gayle Ritchie. Image: Brian Smith/Jasper Image.
Discovering a secret magical winter wonderland in 'fairy woods' near New Deer
St Kilda is the UK's only dual UNESCO World Heritage Site. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: 'Epic trek for Coffeemate gave me newfound respect for St Kilda…
Ava Vickers, during and after her ordeal with chicken pox this summer Picture shows; Ava Vickers. Aberdeen. Image: Natasha Vickers
'We planned her funeral': Wee Ava excited for first Christmas after battling deadly chicken…
Homemade tray bakes, available at Gannets in Laurencekirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Where to eat and drink if you're spending the day in Laurencekirk
From left, Guy and Mungo Finlayson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Raise a glass to Banchory brothers behind The Strong Water Co
A spokeswoman for Mercedes said the company would be mounting a vigorous defence to legal action (David Davies/PA)
Judges hearing claims made in wake of ‘dieselgate’ told of secrecy concerns
Beth with a painting behind her
Artist inspired by the Highlands speaks of the need to support the arts during…
A man bought this Bugatti was bought as a present for his wife’s 70th birthday (Bugatti/PA)
This £3m Bugatti Chiron Super Sport was bought as a 70th birthday present