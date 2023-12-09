Duncan Ferguson brushes off red card after Caley Thistle’s Hampden rout

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson was smiling after seeing his team sweep to a 4-1 Championship win against Queen’s Park at Hampden – despite being sent to the stand.

Jack Turner rifled the under-fire Glasgow team ahead early on, but on-loan Dundee midfielder Max Anderson levelled soon after.

Australian Nikola Ujdur pounced to put ICT ahead in the second half, who – like Anderson – opened his Inverness scoring account.

A fourth goal in seven outings for David Wotherspoon offered breathing space before Billy Mckay’s penalty, won by Wotherspoon, put the icing on the cake.

With this result, ICT leapt above Ayr United into sixth spot ahead of Tuesday’s game at bottom side Morton. They are five points below the top-four.

Two yellow cards for Ferguson led to him being sent from the touchline by whistler Craig Napier just before half-time. One was for being too animated, the other was for disputing a decision.

‘Gesturing’ led to booking from ref

Ex-Scotland striker Ferguson took his punishment in his stride as he praised his lethal winners.

He said: “I thought my two yellow cards were a wee bit unfair, but I’m in a good mood because I thought the boys were absolutely excellent.

“We were unfortunate to go behind, but we created chances and went in at half-time at 1-1.

“I think we should have had a penalty and we goal, which looked onside, which was given as offside. One or two things in the first half went against us, but in the second half we dominated and created more chances and took them.”

Second yellow for ICT penalty appeal

When quizzed about what happened with the referee, he said: “I never swore. I told me I was gesturing quite a bit on the touchline and moving my arms, but I certainly never swore. (Then later) I just said ‘that was a penalty’ and he gave me a second yellow.

“That happens and I’m alright, although I’m told I miss the next game now, so that will be a tough one, but it was a fantastic result.”

Inverness were looking to get back to winning form, following last week’s 2-1 home defeat against title contenders Raith Rovers – the team’s first loss under Ferguson since he took over in September.

Robin Veldman’s Spiders went into this showdown on the back of 10 successive winless fixtures in all competitions, with their last league victory coming on August 19.

However, they defeated ICT 2-1 in the opening game of the season and were unbeaten against them last term.

Inverness were unchanged for this one, with Queen’s bringing in Lewis Reid for the injured Charlie Fox in defence.

The downpours tipped over Glasgow and the West of Scotland in what was a far cry from the sun-kissed afternoon in June when the Caley Jags lost 3-1 in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Queen’s Park take early advantage

The visitors had barely found their feet when they slipped a goal behind on 10 minutes.

Dom Thomas whipped in a corner, and Turner was quickest to react as he slotted a low shot past Mark Ridgers into the net.

However, parity was restored on 21 minutes when a searing attack started by Wotherspoon saw him pass on to Shaw and his low delivery was slotted home by in-rushing Max Anderson for his first goal for the club.

An offside flag on 36 minutes denied Billy Mckay a chance to celebrate a goal as he connected with a cross from Wotherspoon. It was certainly a close call and Mckay was adamant he was onside as he made his case to the officials.

Ferrie impresses before flashpoint

Ferrie was a one-man wall as he saved from Shaw, Mckay and Anderson to keep the scores level. It was smart, alert goalkeeping.

At the other end, the crossbar came to the rescue of Inverness after a misplaced clearance fell to Jack Thomson, whose 25-yard shot was a whisker away from making the net ripple again.

On the stroke of half-time referee Craig Napier sent Ferguson to the stand. He had earlier booked the ICT boss, but protesting for a spot-kick when Reid brought down Shaw in the box was the final straw for the man in the middle.

Goal spree takes visitors to victory

Just before the hour mark, Ujdur connected with a fine in-swinging Cammy Harper corner for his first Inverness goal as the Caley Jags grabbed control of the contest in the still pouring rain.

Wotherspoon showed his class with a composed finish when he turned inside the box and steered a low shot past Ferrie with 15 minutes to go.

And five minutes later, Wotherspoon won his side a penalty when he was tripped by substitute Cameron Brooks. Up stepped Mckay and he crashed the ball past Ferrie to make it 4-1.

QUEEN’S PARK (4-3-3): Ferrie 6, MacPherson 6, Bannon 6, Reid 7, Robson 6 (Bruce 70), Thomson 6 (Longridge 60), Spong 6 (Tizzard 70), Turner 6, Thomas 6, Paton 7, McKinstry 6 (Hepburn 60).

Subs not used: Kane (GK), Healy, Jarrett, McCormick, Mauchin.

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-2-1): Ridgers 6, Duffy 6 (Davidson 84), Ujdur 7, Devine 7, Boyes 6, Anderson 6, Gilmour 6 (Welsh 90), Harper 6, Shaw 7 (Longstaff 80). Wotherspoon 7 (Lodovica 83), Billy Mckay 6 (Brooks 83).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Delaney, Thompson, Sheridan.

Referee: Craig Napier.

Attendance: 1203.

Star Man: David Wotherspoon.