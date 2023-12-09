Duncan Ferguson brushes off red card after Caley Thistle’s Hampden rout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson brushes off red card after Caley Thistle’s Hampden rout

Four different scorers sees ICT hit back from a goal down to wrap up a convincing victory against off-form Spiders.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson was sent to the stand for two bookings. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson was sent to the stand for two bookings. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson was smiling after seeing his team sweep to a 4-1 Championship win against Queen’s Park at Hampden – despite being sent to the stand.

Jack Turner rifled the under-fire Glasgow team ahead early on, but on-loan Dundee midfielder Max Anderson levelled soon after.

Australian Nikola Ujdur pounced to put ICT ahead in the second half, who – like Anderson – opened his Inverness scoring account.

A fourth goal in seven outings for David Wotherspoon offered breathing space before Billy Mckay’s penalty, won by Wotherspoon, put the icing on the cake.

With this result, ICT leapt above Ayr United into sixth spot ahead of Tuesday’s game at bottom side Morton. They are five points below the top-four.

Two yellow cards for Ferguson led to him being sent from the touchline by whistler Craig Napier just before half-time. One was for being too animated, the other was for disputing a decision.

Nikola Ujdur scores to make it 2-1 for ICT. Image:  Mark Scates/SNS Group

‘Gesturing’ led to booking from ref

Ex-Scotland striker Ferguson took his punishment in his stride as he praised his lethal winners.

He said: “I thought my two yellow cards were a wee bit unfair, but I’m in a good mood because I thought the boys were absolutely excellent.

“We were unfortunate to go behind, but we created chances and went in at half-time at 1-1.

“I think we should have had a penalty and we goal, which looked onside, which was given as offside. One or two things in the first half went against us, but in the second half we dominated and created more chances and took them.”

Second yellow for ICT penalty appeal

When quizzed about what happened with the referee, he said: “I never swore. I told me I was gesturing quite a bit on the touchline and moving my arms, but I certainly never swore. (Then later) I just said ‘that was a penalty’ and he gave me a second yellow.

“That happens and I’m alright, although I’m told I miss the next game now, so that will be a tough one, but it was a fantastic result.”

Inverness were looking to get back to winning form, following last week’s 2-1 home defeat against title contenders Raith Rovers – the team’s first loss under Ferguson since he took over in September.

Nikola Ujdur (right) celebrates his goal with Billy Mckay. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Robin Veldman’s Spiders went into this showdown on the back of 10 successive winless fixtures in all competitions, with their last league victory coming on August 19.

However, they defeated ICT 2-1 in the opening game of the season and were unbeaten against them last term.

Inverness were unchanged for this one, with Queen’s bringing in Lewis Reid for the injured Charlie Fox in defence.

The downpours tipped over Glasgow and the West of Scotland in what was a far cry from the sun-kissed afternoon in June when the Caley Jags lost 3-1 in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Queen’s Park take early advantage

The visitors had barely found their feet when they slipped a goal behind on 10 minutes.

Dom Thomas whipped in a corner, and Turner was quickest to react as he slotted a low shot past Mark Ridgers into the net.

Queen’s Park’s Jack Turner opens the scoring. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

However, parity was restored on 21 minutes when a searing attack started by Wotherspoon saw him pass on to Shaw and his low delivery was slotted home by in-rushing Max Anderson for his first goal for the club.

Max Anderson levels for Inverness. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

An offside flag on 36 minutes denied Billy Mckay a chance to celebrate a goal as he connected with a cross from Wotherspoon. It was certainly a close call and Mckay was adamant he was onside as he made his case to the officials.

Ferrie impresses before flashpoint

Ferrie was a one-man wall as he saved from Shaw, Mckay and Anderson to keep the scores level. It was smart, alert goalkeeping.

At the other end, the crossbar came to the rescue of Inverness after a misplaced clearance fell to Jack Thomson, whose 25-yard shot was a whisker away from making the net ripple again.

On the stroke of half-time referee Craig Napier sent Ferguson to the stand. He had earlier booked the ICT boss, but protesting for a spot-kick when Reid brought down Shaw in the box was the final straw for the man in the middle.

Billy Mckay makes the point that his offside goal should have stood. Image:  Mark Scates/SNS Group

Goal spree takes visitors to victory

Just before the hour mark, Ujdur connected with a fine in-swinging Cammy Harper corner for his first Inverness goal as the Caley Jags grabbed control of the contest in the still pouring rain.

Wotherspoon showed his class with a composed finish when he turned inside the box and steered a low shot past Ferrie with 15 minutes to go.

And five minutes later, Wotherspoon won his side a penalty when he was tripped by substitute Cameron Brooks. Up stepped Mckay and he crashed the ball past Ferrie to make it 4-1.

QUEEN’S PARK (4-3-3): Ferrie 6, MacPherson 6, Bannon 6, Reid 7, Robson 6 (Bruce 70), Thomson 6 (Longridge 60), Spong 6 (Tizzard 70), Turner 6, Thomas 6, Paton 7, McKinstry 6 (Hepburn 60).

Subs not used: Kane (GK), Healy, Jarrett, McCormick, Mauchin.

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-2-1): Ridgers 6, Duffy 6 (Davidson 84), Ujdur 7, Devine 7, Boyes 6, Anderson 6, Gilmour 6 (Welsh 90), Harper 6, Shaw 7 (Longstaff 80). Wotherspoon 7 (Lodovica 83), Billy Mckay 6 (Brooks 83).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Delaney, Thompson, Sheridan.

Referee: Craig Napier.

Attendance: 1203.

Star Man: David Wotherspoon.

 

