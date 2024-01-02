Duncan Ferguson frustrated after being sent off for the second time this season in Caley Thistle’s loss at Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson frustrated after being sent off for the second time this season in Caley Thistle’s loss at Airdrie

The Inverness manager baffled by the referee's performance, including the free-kick which led to the second Diamonds' goal.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson urges his side on at Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson was frustrated after being red-carded at the end of his side’s 2-0 Championship defeat at Airdrie.

Inverness slid to defeat at the Excelsior Stadium thanks to second half headed goals from their former forward, Nikolay Todorov, and defender Callum Fordyce.

ICT, who travel to Ayr United on Saturday, remain eighth in the table, and are only one point in front of Arbroath and four points in front of Queen’s Park – and they’ve played one more fixture than both.

Airdrie’s Callum Fordyce makes it 2-0. Image: Craig Brown/SNS

‘One-sided’ decisions annoyed boss

Ferguson, who lost only one of his opening nine games in charge after replacing Billy Dodds in late September, was gutted to have seen red, which means a second ban of the season after being sent to the stand in the 4-1 win at Queen’s Park last month.

He said: “I said (to the referee) all the decisions were going against us. It was never a free-kick (which led to Airdrie’s winner). The linesman gave it, to be fair, not the referee.

“It was very one-sided and we never got a lot of decisions and that’s all I said to him.

“A straight red was harsh. A yellow card would have been enough, but those are the rules towards the referee. He was obliged to give the red.

“I wasn’t here at the start of the season, so never read the script. I won’t be appealing it.”

Although the free-kick which led to the second was hotly disputed, leaking two similar goals irked Ferguson, who pointed to the absence of two key men through injury.

He said: “In the first half, we were poor. Airdrie dominated the ball without creating too many chances.

“We struggled with the fast pitch here and we struggled to get our passing game going.

“We had David Wotherspoon and Danny Devine out – two of our most technical players.

“Until we went 1-0 down, we never turned up. We pushed up the pitch a bit more and pressed a bit harder.

“If you’re not playing well, try not to lose it but Airdrie never peppered our box until the set-plays. We conceded from two set-plays.

“What can you do when your centre backs don’t head the ball? Two crosses into our box and it was free headers.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson on the sidelines at Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/SNS

Ferguson on hunt for new signings

And the former Everton caretaker coach is confident he can add to his player pool now the transfer window has opened.

He added: “There are prospects of bringing players in – we have got to strengthen.

“Like all clubs, we are trying to strengthen our squad.

“I have got a good group of players, who have done really well for me, bit today we were weak in the aerial duels in the middle of our box.”

