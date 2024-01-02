Aberdeen lawyer accused of New Year assault on partner at luxury hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen lawyer accused of New Year assault on partner at luxury hotel

It is understood the alleged incident involving Alexander Hutcheon took place on New Year's Day following the hotel's annual Hogmanay Tartan Ball dinner.

By David McPhee
Meldrum House Hotel, Aberdeenshire. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Meldrum House Hotel, Aberdeenshire. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

A north-east lawyer has appeared in court accused of assaulting his partner at a luxury hotel in Aberdeenshire on New Year’s Day.

Alexander Hutcheon appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing an allegation he assaulted her at the plush Meldrum House Hotel on the outskirts of Oldmeldrum.

It is understood the alleged incident took place on New Year’s Day following the hotel’s annual Hogmanay Tartan Ball dinner.

Hutcheon appeared in private in court accused of one charge of assault and a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The 68-year-old, who owns one of Aberdeen’s leading property and mortgaging businesses, made no plea and was released on bail.

Couple attended swanky dinner

The Tartan Ball is considered a high-end New Year extravaganza held each year at the Aberdeenshire stately home.

It is understood Hutcheon and his partner attended the £390-per-person five-course meal at the hotel on Hogmanay.

But it’s alleged an argument broke out in reception the following morning that saw a staff member call for the assistance of police.

Hutcheon, whose address was given only as Aberdeen, will need to return to court to enter a plea in the coming weeks.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Photo: Photo by Angus Blackburn/Shutterstock.
Man jailed after threating to 'slash faces' at the Kirkwall Ba'
Warren Fenty died in his cell at Kittybrewster police station in Aberdeen
Aberdeen police custody death inquiry to publish long-awaited findings on Friday
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Heather Thomson went missing 30 years ago this January. Shona Macleod asks where she went Picture shows; Heather Thomson / Shona Macleod / Hitlon Primary School Picture. N/a. Supplied by Supplied Date; Unknown
What happened to my best friend? Fresh plea on 30th anniversary of Inverness mum's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. 2023 True crime podcast roundup Picture shows; True Crime Podcasts 2023. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
10 of the best true crime podcasts we heard this year
A junction on A96 where the Nairn driver crash happened
Nairn driver who caused serious A96 crash saved child's life on same stretch of…
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
Ross-shire chef had hundreds of indecent images of children
Jake Summers was convicted killing of friend Dylan Irvine by driving at excessive speed following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
'Boy racer' who killed friend in A90 horror crash avoids prison sentence
From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and Willam MacDowell Picture shows; From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and Willam MacDowell. n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
New figures reveal cost to taxpayer of notorious killers' legal costs
Charles Lucey.
Business owner caught more than five-and-a-half times alcohol limit
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Teen crashed into field after taking M-cat at party