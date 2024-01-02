Aberdeen lawyer accused of New Year assault on partner at luxury hotel

A north-east lawyer has appeared in court accused of assaulting his partner at a luxury hotel in Aberdeenshire on New Year’s Day.

Alexander Hutcheon appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing an allegation he assaulted her at the plush Meldrum House Hotel on the outskirts of Oldmeldrum.

It is understood the alleged incident took place on New Year’s Day following the hotel’s annual Hogmanay Tartan Ball dinner.

Hutcheon appeared in private in court accused of one charge of assault and a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The 68-year-old, who owns one of Aberdeen’s leading property and mortgaging businesses, made no plea and was released on bail.

Couple attended swanky dinner

The Tartan Ball is considered a high-end New Year extravaganza held each year at the Aberdeenshire stately home.

It is understood Hutcheon and his partner attended the £390-per-person five-course meal at the hotel on Hogmanay.

But it’s alleged an argument broke out in reception the following morning that saw a staff member call for the assistance of police.

Hutcheon, whose address was given only as Aberdeen, will need to return to court to enter a plea in the coming weeks.

