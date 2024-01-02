Derek Adams admits Ross County were beaten by better side in 3-0 loss to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams admits Ross County were beaten by better side in 3-0 loss to Aberdeen

The Staggies finished up for the winter break with a home defeat against Barry Robson's side.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Derek Adams admitted Ross County were beaten by the better side in their 3-0 home defeat against Aberdeen.

The Staggies were beaten by an impressive Dons outfit in their final game before the winter break, with Barry Robson’s men running out deserved winners.

Jamie McGrath’s first half double put the Reds in command, before Bojan Miovski sealed the points with a late strike.

The result means County remain second bottom in the Premiership table, with Aberdeen moving up to eighth position.

Adams, whose side had skipper Jack Baldwin red carded in the dying stages, accepted the Dons were deserving of their triumph.

Jamie McGrath scores against Ross County. Image: SNS

He said: “Aberdeen were better than us. They scored their goals, and it was probably our fault because we didn’t defend well enough.

“Over the afternoon we didn’t create enough openings to score, and we didn’t work their goalkeeper enough, so over the afternoon Aberdeen deserved the three points.

“It wasn’t tactics, we just made errors.

“Looking at the goals, quite clearly you’ll see that the goals we gave away were poor goals.

“When you do that, there’s nothing you can do tactically other than put 10 behind the ball.”

The Staggies went into the game fresh from a fine performance against Hearts on Saturday, in which they had led by two goals before having to settle for a 2-2 draw at Tynecastle.

County were competitive during the first half despite their two-goal deficit against the Dons but the Staggies were unable to show any significant attacking impact after the break.

Adams felt his side was unable to recover from McGrath’s quickfire double, which came within the space of six minutes before the half-hour mark.

He added: “When they go 2-0 up, it gives them a good footing in the game, and they were composed on the ball.

Aberdeen celebrate scoring against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

“We had a spell in the first half where I thought we were going to be the team that got that first chance, but we didn’t.

“We gave away a goal that we shouldn’t have, and that gave Aberdeen confidence. They have really good players in their side, and they punished us after that.”

Aberdeen had been under intense scrutiny in the build up to the Dingwall encounter, having been defeated 3-0 by St Mirren at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Adams says Aberdeen’s fine performance came as no surprise to him, given the quality within Robson’s squad.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: Shutterstock.

The Staggies boss added: “They’ve got really good players who have been playing European football this year.

“Off the ball they were very good. They played narrowly, and even though our players got some space we didn’t create enough opportunities.

“Playing with two up front and two number 10s, as we did against Hearts, you’ve got to give credit to Aberdeen.”

