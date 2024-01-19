Ross County striker Alex Samuel makes loan switch to Highland rivals Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County striker Alex Samuel makes loan switch to Highland rivals Caley Thistle

Welshman Samuel will spend the rest of the season with Duncan Ferguson's side.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle have signed forward Alex Samuel on loan from Highland rivals Ross County until the end of the season.

Welshman Samuel has been with the Staggies since summer 2021, having been brought in from Wycombe Wanderers by Malky Mackay.

After just six appearances for the Dingwall outfit, Samuel suffered a cruciate ligament injury which kept him out for 12 months.

He returned to the fold towards the end of last season, and played an important role in County’s run to Premiership survival, netting in a 2-0 victory over Livingston in May.

That earned Samuel a new two-year contract in the summer but he has struggled to break into the side, with all but one of his 16 appearances this term having come from the bench.

Alex Samuel in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

County boss Derek Adams has now allowed Samuel to move over the Kessock Bridge, where he will look to help Inverness climb up from their current seventh position in the Championship.

He becomes Duncan Ferguson’s second addition of the January window, following last week’s loan capture of Wigan Athletic defender James Carragher.

