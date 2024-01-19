Ross County striker Alex Samuel makes loan switch to Highland rivals Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle have signed forward Alex Samuel on loan from Highland rivals Ross County until the end of the season.

Welshman Samuel has been with the Staggies since summer 2021, having been brought in from Wycombe Wanderers by Malky Mackay.

After just six appearances for the Dingwall outfit, Samuel suffered a cruciate ligament injury which kept him out for 12 months.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC can confirm the signing of striker Alex Samuel on loan from Ross County until the end of the season. Welcome to Inverness, Alex! 🔴🔵 📷 @TMPfoto 👉 https://t.co/Ez171tjeKb pic.twitter.com/IUZzH1OQgy — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 19, 2024

He returned to the fold towards the end of last season, and played an important role in County’s run to Premiership survival, netting in a 2-0 victory over Livingston in May.

That earned Samuel a new two-year contract in the summer but he has struggled to break into the side, with all but one of his 16 appearances this term having come from the bench.

County boss Derek Adams has now allowed Samuel to move over the Kessock Bridge, where he will look to help Inverness climb up from their current seventh position in the Championship.

He becomes Duncan Ferguson’s second addition of the January window, following last week’s loan capture of Wigan Athletic defender James Carragher.