Pretty Woman cancelled after ‘several cast members’ struck down by illness

Tonight’s showing of Pretty Woman at His Majesty’s Theatre has been cancelled just hours before the show starts.

It comes as several of the cast members have fallen ill, leaving the performance unable to go ahead.

Pretty Woman has received standing ovations from audiences in Aberdeen over the past week.

Our own journalist, Lottie Hood called it a night of “downright hilarity, dreamy dancing and bright talent”.

However, those with tickets to tonight’s show have been disappointed to learn that it has been cancelled just hours before the curtain was meant to go up.

Show cancelled tonight as cast members ill

In a post on social media, His Majesty’s Theatre wrote: “We regret to inform that due to illness among several members of the cast, tonight’s performance of Pretty Woman is unable to go ahead and as such has been cancelled. We are contacting customers by email just now regarding your booking.

“Further details on tomorrow’s performances will follow as soon as possible.”

It is not yet confirmed whether or not Saturday night’s showing will go ahead.

To stay up to date, please visit the website here.