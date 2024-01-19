Pretty Woman cancelled after ‘several cast members’ struck down by illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pretty Woman cancelled after ‘several cast members’ struck down by illness

Just hours before curtain call, His Majesty's Theatre confirmed tonight's performance would not go ahead.

By Shanay Taylor
Elly Jay as Vivian Ward and Oliver Saville as Edward in Pretty Woman - The Musical.
Elly Jay retuned to perform at His Majesty's Theatre for the first time since she was 11 years old in Pretty Woman. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Tonight’s showing of Pretty Woman at His Majesty’s Theatre has been cancelled just hours before the show starts.

It comes as several of the cast members have fallen ill, leaving the performance unable to go ahead.

Pretty Woman has received standing ovations from audiences in Aberdeen over the past week.

Our own journalist, Lottie Hood called it a night of “downright hilarity, dreamy dancing and bright talent”.

However, those with tickets to tonight’s show have been disappointed to learn that it has been cancelled just hours before the curtain was meant to go up.

Show cancelled tonight as cast members ill

In a post on social media, His Majesty’s Theatre wrote: “We regret to inform that due to illness among several members of the cast, tonight’s performance of Pretty Woman is unable to go ahead and as such has been cancelled. We are contacting customers by email just now regarding your booking.

“Further details on tomorrow’s performances will follow as soon as possible.”

It is not yet confirmed whether or not Saturday night’s showing will go ahead.

To stay up to date, please visit the website here.

Review: Fraserburgh’s Elly Jay shines in lead role in Pretty Woman at HMT

