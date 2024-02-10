Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour revels in run with top-table target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour revels in run with top-table target

The consistent Inverness midfielder aims to beat Hibs in the Scottish Cup then chase promotion from the Championship.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour, right, in action against Queen's Park.
All-action Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour, right, in action against Queen's Park. Image: SNS

Midfielder Charlie Gilmour hopes helping beat Hibs in the Scottish Cup could be the next step towards becoming a top-flight performer with Caley Thistle.

The former Arsenal youth player, 24, was signed by previous ICT manager Billy Dodds after impressing at Cove Rangers in the Championship last term.

Gilmour was on loan from St Johnstone, where he spent two-and-a-half years, which also included a spell racking up game-time with Alloa Athletic in League One.

Overall, he made just 14 appearances with the Premiership Perth Saints, but his move to the Highlands has been a winning one for him.

He’s played all but one of ICT’s 30 games in all competitions, with current manager Duncan Ferguson making him one of the first names on the team-sheet.

Seventh-placed Inverness are closer to the foot of the Championship than the top-four promotion spots right now, but a strong end to the season might take them into play-off contention.

Consistent season on a personal level

Gilmour explained he’s got mixed feelings about how his debut campaign with ICT is going.

He said: “It’s frustrating because, as a team, we should be doing better.

“But on a personal level, I am playing every week and enjoying my football again.

“It’s probably the first time in my career where I’m playing consistently and injury-free.

“I never really played much (at St Johnstone), but hopefully I can do well here at Inverness and progress into the Premiership.

“I am happy with how I’m doing, but I’m just frustrated for the team. Hopefully we can start climbing the table next week.”

ICT determined to make an impact

For now, the chance to tackle the top-table’s seventh-placed side Hibs in round five of he Scottish Cup tops the agenda.

Gilmour said: “I want to test myself and play in the biggest games possible.

“Playing against Premiership opposition is always good. It indicates how far away you are.

“Hopefully I and the team can do well against Hibs and start making names for ourselves.

“It would mean a lot to me and the boys. Hopefully we can get a good result.”

Gaps might open up against Hibs

Just two home league wins all season have hampered ICT’s progress, but Gilmour thinks Hibs’ attacking style might just suit them this weekend.

He added: “We play better against teams that come at us, which might leave gaps in their defence.

“Hopefully we can exploit their weaknesses and get at them a bit more.”

Repeat run to final is goal for ICT

Gilmour was not part of the Inverness squad which reached last year’s Scottish Cup final, losing 3-1 against treble-winning Celtic at Hampden. 

When asked whether his team-mates relive stories of their experiences of that run, which saw them knock out Livingston, Kilmarnock and Falkirk on the way, he said: “It’s finally stopped.

“Hopefully we can go one step further and win it.”

