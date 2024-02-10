The Flying Pigs: Dazzling Spectra festival must be using all the spare sockets in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

The Flying Pigs: Dazzling Spectra festival must be using all the spare sockets in Aberdeen

Aiberdeen isn't getting a visit fae the baddies fae James Bond - it's actually a festival of light.

Spectra festival runs until the night of February 11. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Spectra festival runs until the night of February 11. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle correspondent

I da ken about youse, but I’m noo a big fan o’ Spectra. I ken it’s 10 year aul’, but I’d nivver heard o’ it until my kids says: “Spectra’s in toon.”

I wiz wondering fit wye Aiberdeen wis getting a visit fae the baddies fae James Bond (though I suppose if ye pit a piranha tank in the lobby, the auld John Lewis building wid mak a good villain’s lair), but then my kids telt me it’s nae ‘at; it’s a festival o’ lichts. Big eens, little eens, funny-shaped eens, and eens fit dunce aboot.

Weel, tae start wi’, I wizna ‘at keen. Fit’s so amazing aboot a load o’ lichts fit maks it worth trailing a’ the wye tae Schoolhill on a freezing caul February nicht? Ye could get the same effect by gan tae the lamps bittie o’ Homebase and standing ower close tae the bulbs.

The Flying Pigs

But efter a while, I wiz persuaded that it wiz a good idea efter a’. It brings femilies intae the toon at a time fan it wid itherwise be deserted, in that crucial early evening windae atween “gaan hame for yer tea” and “gaan oot on the lash”.

They’ve even laid on free buses tae ging tae it, although ‘at disnae benefit me. I already get a free bus, thanks tae my strong facial resemblance tae my Great Untie Maisie, fa left me her bus pass fan she moved oot tae Magaluf wi’ her funcy mannie.

I wis pleased tae see massive crowds o’ folk wis at Spectra. And sae wis my pal big Sonya. She’s wis delighted by the prospect o’ Broad Street and the surrounding areas being packed full o’ thoosans o’ folk, a’ nae sure far they’re gaan, trying tae keep track o’ their kids, and wi’ nae choice but tae squeeze past her – making it a doddle tae lift their phones and wallets.

A kaleidoscope of butterflies inside Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There’s some brilliant stuff at the festival, ye ken. There’s a laser beam show at Marischal College, hunners o’ glowing butterflies in the Art Gallery, and three massive light sculptures in Union Terrace Gairdens.

Mackie’s is even selling special “glow in the dark” ice cream. It’s made using natural ingredients, so even though it looks like something fae Sellafield, they say it’s perfectly safe. Though that’s fit they said aboot the Titanic, is it?

I wiz keen tae see the famous big licht up “Aiberdeen” sign, fit is yon big sign fit says “Aiberdeen”,  so ye can take photos o’ it and show yer in Aiberdeen, as if the fact that ye’ve got yer big coat on and yer turning blue isnae enough o’ a clue.

Spectra lights at Union Terrace Gardens.
Union Terrace Gardens is hosting several Spectra light displays this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But, surprisingly, they’re nae haein the big licht up Aiberdeen sign as part o’ the big licht up festival. Seeing it wis in Union Terrace Gairdens, far a’ the ither lichts is, presumably they needed the plug.

The hale experience his hid a big impact on my family. We’re a’ thinking aboot light, and fit it means tae us, in new wyes. My Jayden noo insists on gaan tae the lavvy in the pitch black. He wints tae see if yon ice cream still glows in the dark on the wye oot.

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit who is all muck and no nettles

With the appointment of our latest in-trim manager, Super Dave Cormack has brought a little bit of box office to Pittodrie! We knew he was going to pick a Neil, with Lennon and Alex in the frame, but the new temporal gaffer, Neil Warlock, is a real character.

He’s already given some brilliant interviews to the medium. He says he wants us to win the Scottish Cup and climb the table, which seems to be the opposite of what Barry Robson wanted. So, in Old Kenny’s book, he’s off to a good start.

My pal Dunter Duncan says to me, he says: “Warlock’s like a Marmite manager, isn’t he, Kenny?” But I says to him, I says: “I’m not so sure about that: some people seem to hate the lad, but I quite like him!”

I think he’s a breath freshener. And he may be 75 years old, but he has the energy and drive of someone twice his age.

Neil Warnock has been appointed Aberdeen manager on an interim basis until the end of the season. Image: Aberdeen FC

Like most of the Red Army, I was expecting a couple of hidings from Celtic and The Rangers in our last two games. Fair play to the lads, who rolled their boots up, laced up their sleeves and showed us their concomitant.

We got a draw and narrow defeat against the Old Firm, and now we’ve got some winnable games on the horizontal, and a Scottish Cup tie against diddy team, Bonnyrigg Rose, which should be a cake-stand.

Let’s hope they don’t turn into a banana-split, and it’s the start of a winning spell for Warlock. That would be magic.

@FlyingPigNews

Conversation