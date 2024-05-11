Mark Ridgers admits jobs are at stake as Caley Thistle head into Montrose play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Mark Ridgers admits jobs are at stake as Caley Thistle head into Montrose play-off

Inverness must defeat Montrose in the Championship play-off - or be relegated into League One this weekend.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is determined to keep his hometown club in the Championship. Image: SNS

Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers vows to do all he can to help keep Caley Thistle in the Championship – and avoid people fearing for their jobs.

The proud Invernessian was on Hearts’ books as an emerging talent when financial woes led to the Edinburgh club’s top-flight relegation following a 15-point deduction in 2014.

Today, the Caley Jags host League One side Montrose in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final, following Tuesday’s 0-0 draw away from home. 

Defeat for ICT would send the Highlanders down to third tier and the consequences of that financially could well be bleak.

‘It is still possible’ to stay in league

Ridgers, who has a club record 90 shut-outs from 277 appearances, hopes the team can see off Montrose, then finalists Alloa Athletic or Hamilton next week to avoid demotion.

He said: “My time at Hearts was difficult. We went into administration and the club was relegated.

“We saw a lot of people lose their jobs and financially there seems a similar situation brewing.

“The chairman here, Ross Morrison, has come out pleading for cash.

“But, as players, that is nothing to do with us. Our focus is keeping this club in the league and that’s what we have to do.

“We can still do it. As the season progressed, our aim was always to stay in the league. It’s still possible. We have a big game on Saturday and if we get through, we have two more games to try and stay up.

“The objective of the players is to keep this club in the league. Everything else can be dealt with afterwards.”

Inverness Caledonian Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Inverness keeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS Group

Ferguson takes some heat off squad

Ridgers is determined to preserve Championship football for reasons extending beyond 90 minutes of football.

He said: “I’m from the city. I have friends who are fans.

“There are people at this club who I have met and I’m friendly with them and their jobs are at risk.

“The pressure is two-fold. Firstly, to keep this club in the league and, secondly, these people deserve the opportunity to stay at this club.

“There are aspects which they can’t affect, but we can, as players, help by winning on Saturday. We have to keep this club in the league and see what happens after that.

“The manager has taken the pressure off the players a little bit.

“But we’re not daft, we’re human beings, we know how big this is for the city and the club.

“There are a lot of good people at this club. If it goes wrong, they suffer as well, not just the players.

“We know what we have to do, which is to win on Saturday.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

One win away from fifth position

Ridgers, who pulled off several key stops to deny Montrose an advantage on Tuesday, underlined his belief that Inverness’s squad deserves to be in the Championship next season.

He added: “We finished ninth in the table and were only one win away from finishing fifth.

“When you look at the table, it’s not good, but when you look at results and performances under the manager, we’ve just let ourselves down in one or two games.

“That is unbelievable – but we were one win away from finishing in fifth place.

“We’re confident we’re good enough and we have shown that in performances throughout the season. We just need to do it again.

“We’re at home and hopefully it will be a lovely day weather-wise and our focus, no matter how we do it, is to win.”

Ridgers recalls spot-kick progression

In 2022, Inverness reached the Premiership play-off final and, in the semis, won a remarkable penalty shoot-out against Arbroath after drawing 0-0 home and away and remaining all-square after extra-time.

Ridgers, a shoot-out hero that night, knows progress can be made in more ways than one against Montrose.

He said: “It is like cup football, over two legs.

“If you look at the Arbroath play-off two years ago, you don’t have to win the game to go through, although you don’t want to lose.

“It is now win-or-bust. The players know that. We will give it 100% and hopefully we can get across the line.”

In the other semi, League One runners-up Hamilton host third-placed Alloa with the tie sitting at 2-2 following Tuesday’s first leg.

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle work on penalties as they aim to sink Montrose in must-win play-off…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson says it is 'critical' Caley Thistle remain in the Championship
Cammy Harper in action for Caley Thistle against Airdrie, Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper: Cup final mentality needed from relegation-battling Caley Thistle in play-off semi-final return…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Ross Parker/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson relieved as Caley Thistle's relegation play-off at Montrose ends level
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay ahead of the play-offs tie with Montrose.
Billy Mckay: 'It would mean everything' to keep Caley Thistle in Championship
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson demands relegation-battling Caley Thistle handle Montrose play-offs tie favourites tag
Kane Hester, who has scored 14 goals for Montrose this season alongside ex-ICT winger Matheus Machado. Image: SNS
Kane Hester backs Montrose to be tough play-off semi-final hosts for Caley Thistle
Sean McAllister celebrates after sealing Caley Thistle's 3-1 win over Morton on Friday. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle must take confidence from form shown heading into play-offs
Cammy Kerr is confident Caley Thistle can win through the Championship play-offs. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr out to prove Caley Thistle are Championship class
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle paid the price for poor home form