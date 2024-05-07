Duncan Ferguson relieved as Caley Thistle’s relegation play-off at Montrose ends level

Duncan Ferguson knows Caley Thistle must raise their game to avoid relegation after drawing 0-0 at Montrose in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Their fight for survival will go down to the wire and they must raise their game or the drop and League One football will be their fate.

Stewart Petrie’s Angus side were lively and dangerous, while ICT showed flashes without having the finishing touches to gain the halfway lead in this semi.

Ferguson not a fan of plastic pitches

Ferguson knows the heat remains on and he hopes going back to grass from plastic will work for his side in the second leg at home this weekend.

He said: “Saturday is a must-win game and there is pressure but there was pressure on us tonight.

“We could have lost that game. But defensively we were very good. We go back to our place and we want to win.

“We will be more comfortable on our grass pitch. Hopefully we will put in a better performance.

“Plastic pitches are not for me but Montrose played to their strengths. I would have taken a draw before the game. We’re happy to move on to Saturday on grass,

“We played on plastic at Airdrie and lost 2-0 but won at Raith so this was my third time. My house extension has a better carpet – and that extension is about 30 years old.”

He added: “We struggled in the first 20 minutes particularly. We could not get into our passing game other than one or two opportunities. We had a couple of spectaculative shots including one (from Samson Lawal) which hit the bar. Montrose were very good.

“In the second half, we were a bit better but they still put us under pressure. We defended our box very well but we were not good and Montrose were the better team. We just couldn’t handle part of the game on that plastic pitch. ”

Montrose impressed and threatened

In front of 1043 fans, Montrose more than stood up to the challenge and will believe they can head for the Highlands this weekend believing they can get through.

ICT, however, with home advantage, should expect to have the quality to clear this dangerous hurdle.

The Caley Jags, who finished ninth in the Championship by one point, were facing a team which had reached this stage three times within the last five years and are having this latest shot after beating Cove Rangers to fourth spot in League One.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson made two changes to his team which defeated Morton 3-1 on Friday.

On-loan Wigan defender James Carragher, who suffered an injury on a synthetic pitch a few years ago, was not risked on the same kind of surface at Links Park. Danny Devine took his place in the starting 11.

And on-loan Livingston midfielder Samson Lawal came in for Everton loanee Sean McAllister, who was a sub due to a groin strain.

Montrose, bossed by former Ross County striker Stewart Petrie, returned to their more usual line-up after resting several of his key men in Saturday’s 3-2 comeback win against Queen of the South.

That included starts for ex-Inverness and County winger Michael Gardyne and ex-Elgin City forward Kane Hester.

From Hampden Park to Links Park

There was nerves from many ICT fans in the build-up to this unwanted semi-final. A year ago, they were snapping up tickets for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers was called into action on 10 minutes when he saved a shot from Webster after Craig Brown and Lyons saved a broken down move.

Lawal was quick on his feet and his link-up play with on-loan Ross County forward Alex Samuel yielded a corner, which came to nothing.

Slack final passes were letting Inverness down and Montrose seemed the likeliest to find a way through.

It required another fine save from Ridgers to deny Hester, who was on target after his first chance from the edge of the area was blocked.

On-loan Dundee defender/midfielder Cammy Kerr was in the right place at the right time to ensure his body blocked a drive by Sean Dillon as the hosts pressed further.

Lawal strike hits the crossbar

The first real threat from ICT came five minutes before the break when Samuel flashed an effort beyond the left post after spotting an opening from the right flank.

And they went even closer moments later when a rasping long-ranger from Lawal crashed off the crossbar. Positive signs for Ferguson as he took his improving side in for their interval chat.

Yet, the first chance of note in the second half arrived when Montrose midfielder Ali Shrive went for goal in the box but was blocked by Remi Savage, then Lyons pulled a low effort wide from 12 yards as the Gable Endies’ belief grew.

On 68 minutes, Lawal weaved into the box and stabbed a shot goalwards, but it was an easy enough take for keeper Cammy Gill.

As time ticked on, the feeling was perhaps for Inverness simply not to lose this and remain level for the second leg when it’s all on the line.

League One runners-up Hamilton Accies, meanwhile, drew 2-2 in their first leg semi at Alloa Athletic. The final takes place next Wednesday and Saturday.

Player ratings

MONTROSE (4-4-2): Gill 6, Quinn 6, Graham 6, Dillon 6, Steeves 6, Webster 7 (Williamson 78), Gardyne 6, Shrive 6 (Callaghan 59), Brown 6 (Machado 78), Lyons 7, Hester 6 (Hermiston 85).

Subs not used: Matthews (GK), Masson, Cochrane, Batchelor, Craig.

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 7, Devine 6, Savage 6 (Duffy 59), Boyes 6, Kerr 7, Longstaff 6 (Carragher 77), Anderson 6 (McAllister 77), Lawal 7, Harper, Mckay 6 (Pepple 82), Samuels 6 (MacGregor 82).

Subs not used: Mackay (GK), Samuels, Brooks, Carragher, Ujdur.

Referee: Chris Graham.

Attendance: 1043.

Man of the match: Blair Lyons.