Caley Thistle podcaster says training move to Kelty ‘makes a mockery of the city we’re based in’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle podcaster says training move to Kelty ‘makes a mockery of the city we’re based in’

The Wyness Shuffle's Stevie Riley is outraged by club's decision to relocate their training to home of a League One rival.

By Paul Chalk
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, where ICT will continue to play in League One. Image: SNS
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, where ICT will continue to play in League One. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle podcaster Stevie Riley has slammed the now League One club’s decision to train in Fife from next month.

Inverness were relegated from the Championship after losing the play-off final 5-3 on aggregate against Hamilton Accies.

Furious fans wanted change, with The Wyness Shuffle podcast team calling for manager Duncan Ferguson to go hours after that defeat sent them down.

The club announced it was remaining full-time last Monday then at the end of the week threw in the shock news that from June, they will train at the home of fellow League One side Kelty Hearts in Fife – 136 miles from the Highland capital.

The club aim to attract a better quality of player and pinpointed high accommodation costs for players as being another deciding factor for the shock shift.

Riley says the announcement has caused anger among the club’s support.

Stevie Riley, of The Wyness Shuffle.

He said: “Apparently, even if the club stayed up, they were moving to Kelty.

“It’s a crazy decision – a joke, to be honest.

“The club has proudly used the ‘Together-ness’ tag for years, but this decision is the exact opposite of togetherness.

“The club say they are keeping the youth system on, but how does that work? Do the youth boys train in Inverness?

“What about players like Billy Mckay? Is he going to do a five-hour round-trip to Fife every day?

“We’re a Highland club and if players don’t want to move to the Highlands, look elsewhere. It makes a mockery of the city we’re based in.

“Elgin and Peterhead have trained away from their home towns for years, but they are part-time clubs in League Two.

“It worries me that we were going to do this even if we stayed in the Championship. This alienates the fans even more.”

Inverness captain Billy Mckay is signed up for next season – but will he be travelling to Kelty almost daily? Image: SNS

Players will move to sign for the club

Stevie says players will be willing to relocate should they want to find a club and doesn’t agree that housing costs should be considered too high for ICT.

He said: “Is Inverness that expensive? If we get a player up from England, they still have to rent somewhere.

“If you’re in the Central Belt and young, you can still move. Adam Brooks (former Celtic player) did that last year. I just don’t get it. It’s not as if there are no houses to live in in Inverness.

“We have Fort George and Inverness Royal Academy to train in, so why move? There are plastic pitches at the academy (seven League One clubs play on plastic, including Kelty).”

‘I get the feeling fans don’t matter’

Equally stunned by the decision is ICT fan Lynne MacDonald.

She said: “I am absolutely dumbfounded. I have supported ICT since the start and was a Caley supporter prior to that.

“I just can’t believe we have worked so hard over the years and been a community club, producing our own young players.

“After losing to Hamilton, you felt we’d hit rock bottom, then you find there was more to come. It is such a dreadful idea.

“I get the feeling we don’t matter any more and it’s all about these big business ideas.

“The problem is the team are only going to be in Inverness once a fortnight. I get why they’re doing it as it is maybe difficult to attract more quality players to Inverness, but are the players already here now facing a five-hour round trip to Kelty to train? Surely there must be another way.

“I wasn’t happy when many of our young players went out on loan this season when Duncan Ferguson came in. A club like ours should always be running an academy to bring through our own players.

“Maybe Duncan has been comparing players here to what he had at Everton’s academy – but that’s like comparing chalk and cheese.

“I won’t be buying a season ticket. I almost didn’t buy one last year. I feel it’s like the only power fans have got – although I’m not sure we even have that power any more. I’ll probably just go to away games now, which is really sad.”

ICT supporter Lynne MacDonald

‘It’s like ICT don’t want our money’

MacDonald added: “We have our wee group called the Caley Ladies and we’ve been twice to Clach’s hospitality now and to their dinner the last two years. You are made so welcome.

“That’s money that could be going to our club if there was anywhere to spend it. Even if it’s not a lot of money, Clach seem to appreciate your support.

“We support Caley Thistle home and away and you see, for example. Partick Thistle’s sports bar rammed. They have their own branded spirits and cans of beer. At the end of the game, players come in.

“At Ayr United, they have a sports bar, they’ve a beer garden and they sell pizzas from a shed in the garden. It’s like Caley Thistle don’t want money – we have totally lost our way.”

More from Caley Thistle

New Central Park, the home of Kelty Hearts FC.
Caley Thistle Supporters' Trust in fresh call for change after shock Kelty training decision
Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Richie Hart.
Richie Hart shocked by Caley Thistle's decision to move training base to Kelty Hearts
The full-time pitch invasion following Caley Thistle's play-off final defeat against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.
'This rips the Inverness out of the club': Caley Thistle fans react to decision…
Inverness were last at Kelty Hearts in July 2022 when they won 1-0 in the League Cup group stages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle to move training base to Kelty Hearts 'to attract the highest quality…
Former Inverness captain Stuart Golabek. Image: SNS
Stuart Golabek calls for stability to return to Caley Thistle
Inverness chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle chairman confirms club will remain full-time despite relegation to League One
Gutted Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson at full-time. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Difficult decisions lie ahead for Caley Thistle with jobs throughout club surely…
Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson reveals Caley Thistle have still to offer new deals
Former Inverness manager Billy Dodds with first team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
Barry Wilson says former management team take share of blame for Caley Thistle relegation
Inverness Caledonian Thistle striiker and captain Billy Mckay.
Billy Mckay 'sick' after Caley Thistle drop - but aims for quick return