Home Sport Shinty

Camanachd Cup: Beauly stun Kinlochshiel as Lochaber thrash Kyles Athletic

Beauly made it through to the last eight of shinty's top cup competition.

By Alasdair Bruce
Beauly's Sandy Elrick celebrates scoring against Kinlochshiel in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Beauly's Sandy Elrick celebrates scoring against Kinlochshiel in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.

Beauly and Lochaber were the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round shock-troops and go into Tuesday’s quarter-final draw.

At Braeview Park, Sandy Elrick twice had National Division Beauly ahead against top-flight Kinlochshiel only to be pegged back by Jordan Fraser’s penalty and then John MacRae’s strike just four minutes from time.

Jordan Fraser hit the post with a second half penalty while John MacRae struck the crossbar during a goalless extra-time period, so referee John Angus Gillies took the tie to a penalty shoot-out.

Beauly, who were missing Euan MacCormick and Finlay MacLennan, were 5-4 sudden death winners and their co-manager Gregor MacCormick said: “That was a fantastic game of shinty and probably our best performance this season.

“We had the better of the first half with Shiel taking the second 45-minutes while extra-time was 50-50.

“Our defence were terrific and keeper Lee Dunbar scored a penalty in the shoot-out and saved three, including a sudden death stop from John MacRae to win the tie.

“It’s hard to pick out any players but as well as Lee Dunbar, Sandy Elrick played well, twice beating his marker before running on to score.”

The moment the Beauly team realise they have won the penalty shoot-out. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Over at Spean Bridge, Lochaber turned on a devastating display to beat Kyles Athletic 8-1.

Shaun Nicolson scored in the opening minute before Max Campbell’s hat-trick, Pat Toal’s brace and efforts from Stuart Callison and Ben Delaney, all coming before James Pringle’s consolation.

Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson said: “We’ve pulled a good squad together with boys who have worked hard at training, and it clicked for us today.”

Kyles player/coach Roddy Macdonald pulled no punches. He said: “That was unacceptable, and I’m embarrassed by that performance.

“If we don’t turn it around soon, we’ll be playing National Division shinty next season and for many years to come.”

Bragging rights for Gillies

Jamie Gillies played a key role in Skye’s 3-0 win over Glenurquhart, scoring against his cousin Stuart MacKintosh in the Glen goal.

Skye led midway through the first half through youngster Iain MacInnes before Jamie Gillies, who was switched to buckshee forward, turned home a second half rebound.

Dan MacDonald added a third after Stuart MacKintosh’s brilliant save denied Jamie Gillies another.

Jamie Gillies said: “We took a while to get going but sorted things out at half-time. It was nice to score against ‘Smack’ again and I won’t let him forget that one. He also made a great save to stop me getting another.”

Glen boss Davie Stewart added: “Skye were sharper up front, and we didn’t take our chances when they came.”

Kings ease through

Holders Kingussie beat Bute 8-1 with Dylan Borthwick and Thomas Borthwick both netting twice and George Taylor-Ramsay, Liam Borthwick, Iain Fraser and Lee Bain getting the others. Rory McDonald countered in stoppage time.

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “We were always in control and gave 15-year-old Macleod Dawson an hour on his senior debut and he was fantastic.”

Oban Camanachd beat Newtonmore 5-3 after extra-time. Lewis Cameron and Ross Macmillan twice had Oban Camanachd ahead, but Drew MacDonald and Iain Robinson levelled. Daniel MacVicar and two-goal Matthew Sloss made it 5-2 in extra-time with Iain Robinson’s second coming late on.

Lovat passed a tricky test, beating Caberfeidh 4-1. Lewis Tawse broke the deadlock with two-goal Graeme MacMillan and Fraser Heath adding to their tally before Craig Morrison’s late counter.

Glasgow Mid Argyll edged Inveraray 3-2 after extra-time. Allan MacDonald and Campbell Watt twice had hosts Inveraray ahead but Calum McLay and then Craig Anderson, in the final minute, pegged them back. Calum McLay’s second four minutes into extra-time time settled the tie.

Fresh from securing a cottages.com MacTavish Cup final appearance last weekend, Fort William beat Inverness 4-0 through Lachie Shaw’s hat-trick and Victor Smith’s strike.

In the Mowi National Division, Kilmallie beat Col Glen 3-1 with Shane O’Rua scoring twice and Calum MacDougall the other. Scott MacVicar scored for Col Glen who included new signing Neil MacVicar from Skye.

