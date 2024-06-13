Aaron Doran ‘overwhelmed’ after operation fund soars beyond £8000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Doran ‘overwhelmed’ after operation fund soars beyond £8000

The Caley Thistle legend is due to have a knee operation and people power sees a fund to pay for it almost cover the cost.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran.
Winger Aaron Doran. Image: Jasperimage.

Injured winger Aaron Doran has expressed his gratitude to all who have helped him move closer to paying for his knee surgery.

The now out-of-contract Caley Thistle star told the Press and Journal this week that the Inverness club he’s served for 14 years had twice cancelled a knee operation, leaving him in limbo.

He is due to go under the knife next Wednesday and his former ICT team-mate Shane Sutherland, who suffered a ruptured ACL (anterior crucial ligament) spearheaded a gofundme page to initially part-pay for Doran’s treatment.

However, that £5000 target by Thursday morning reached £8730, meaning the full treatment is all but covered.

A range of former Caley Jags players and fellow footballers, including Scotland and Rangers defender John Souttar, pitched into the cause as did ex-ICT manager Billy Dodds as well as plenty of fans from clubs near and far.

‘I can’t thank you enough’ – Doran

The Irishman, a Scottish Cup winner in 2015, took to social media to explain what the united effort means to him.

He said: “I would just like to thank everyone for the messages and support the last couple of days.

“I just wanted to shed a little light on everything that has been happening the last seven or eight weeks in the interview I done and did not expect the response to be this crazy.

“The kindness to the fund my good team-mate Shane Sutherland has set up for me from my team-mates, fellow pros, former managers and coaches and, of course, the fans has been truly overwhelming. I can’t thank you enough.

“I can’t believe the amount of generosity shown towards me. I’m looking forward to getting my knee sorted and getting back to a bit of normality now. Thanks again.”

Caley Thistle goalscorer Shane Sutherland celebrates his goal
Shane Sutherland celebrates scoring for ICT. Image: SNS

Sutherland ‘amazed’ by response

Sutherland, who has been out of the game since injuring his knee in the Premiership play-off semi-final at Arbroath in 2022, was equally grateful to everyone for helping Doran.

He said: “Truly unbelievable the amount raised.

“Only started to help with the cost – now it’s not far from covering the whole surgery cost. The kindness is something I’ve never seen. It’s amazing. ‘Thank you’ isn’t enough, but thank you to everyone so far.”

Sutherland confirmed should the tally exceed the costs of the medics’ bill, any excess cash will go to charity.

