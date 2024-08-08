30 years on: How merged Caley Thistle’s first-team put politics behind them to start Scottish League life with two big wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

30 years on: How merged Caley Thistle’s first-team put politics behind them to start Scottish League life with two big wins

Former Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Christie on the club's opening first-team games as a Scottish League club three decades ago this week.

Former Caley Thistle player and manager Charlie Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Former Caley Thistle player and manager Charlie Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

On Tuesday, August 9, 1994, the club – formed from Highland League sides Inverness Caledonian (or Caley) and Inverness Thistle – played their first first-team game in the Coca-Cola (League) Cup away to East Stirling at Firs Park.

Goals from Wilson Robertson and the late Alan Hercher sealed a 2-0 win, which was followed on the Saturday by a rousing 5-2 Third Division debut victory over Arbroath.

A Hercher hat-trick and goals from Paul McKenzie and Wilson Robertson earned the second win.

An abductor muscle injury put midfield star Christie out of action in the opening weeks on ICT’s maiden campaign, after he had competed for both Thistle and then Caley in prior years.

Caley Thistle maiden first-team match ‘such a big occasion’

But that first bus journey to face East Stirling nevertheless stirs vivid memories for Christie.

He said: “I remember it well. It was a Tuesday night and I travelled down with the team.

“It was such a big occasion. We stopped for pre-match food and there were lots of nerves about the place, but they won the game quite convincingly. Even though it was only 2-0, we were never under pressure.

“Wilson Robertson, typically as a big-game player, scored the first goal and was a constant threat from the very first minute.

“He was the main player on the park, and he went on to have a terrific season for us.

“God rest his soul, Alan Hercher got the second one, which was a bit of a stramash.

The match programme from Caledonian Thistle’s first competitive game in August 1994. Image: Am Baile.

“It was just before half-time and it was almost like an OG, but Hercher got the credit for it – he also played brilliantly that night.

“Sergei Baltacha was the manager, but all 11 players were Scottish, and the vast majority were from the Highlands.

“It was a different era and was so refreshing for the new club, and for the area.

“Knowing it was the first time we’d played in the cup as Scottish League side, it was important we got the win, and it was great it went so well.”

New club getting off to winning start mattered

With the first game ending in victory, the focus was switched immediately on to the Arbroath league opener at Telford Street.

Christie explained how everyone at ICT involved was determined to ensure they got people talking about wins on the park – rather than the politics which brought the merged club into existence.

He said: “The over-riding feeling for everyone was ‘thank goodness we’re here’.

“There were, of course, still some dissenting voices behind the scenes, and you can understand that, but it wasn’t helpful at the time.

Charlie Christie and son Ryan after ICT won the 2015 Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS.

“All the players, the manager Sergei Baltacha and the staff were just delighted finally football had come around and we could put the politics behind us.

“I do think it was so important, as a club and team, to get off to a good start in the cup.

“East Stirling away was certainly not a glamour draw, but we got the win.

“Highland League teams, especially Caley, had an incredible history in the Scottish Cup.

“Until the football starts, you’re just a name and we were keen to start playing and getting results.

“We followed up our win against East Stirling four days later with a tremendous 5-2 win at home to Arbroath in our first Third Division game.

“It was a really positive start, which was needed.”

Baltacha ‘probably ahead of his time’

In that first year in Division Three, Caley Thistle finished sixth, with Forfar Athletic, Montrose and neighbours Ross County – also newly accepted into the Scottish leagues – the top three.

Christie added: “Our first season would be marked as a seven out of 10. We were just finding our feet.

“There was still some unrest and a lot of changes going on in the background, such as getting the new stadium identified then built for the following season.

“We competed well enough. It was peaks and troughs. We he good runs where we played some really good stuff, but also times when we didn’t perform too well.

“Sergei had a continental way of playing, which was a bit more defensive than some people accepted at the time.

“When you consider football now, he was probably ahead of his time. He is a great man and was hugely knowledgeable in the game.

“Overall, that season was about cementing ourselves as a Scottish League club.

“We didn’t want to let ourselves down and wanted to perform as well as we could.

Sergei Baltacha being confirmed as Caley Thistle's first manager with late club chairman John 'Jock' McDonald in February 1994.
Sergei Baltacha being confirmed as Caley Thistle’s first manager with late club chairman John ‘Jock’ McDonald in February 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

Next boss Paterson moved club further forward

“We always knew there would probably be a big turnover of players over the first 18-24 months and that proved to be the case when Steve Paterson came in as the manager the following year.

“We recruited a lot of still Highland-based players, but real quality such as Iain Stewart, Barry Robson and Mike Teasdale.

“I look back and say it was ‘mission accomplished’ that first season.

“We finished mid-table and had some very good cup performances.”

Under Paterson, Caley Thistle finished third the following season then won the Division Three title in 1996-1997.

Two years in Division Two and five in what’s now the Championship took them to the top-flight by 2004, with John Robertson and Donald Park in charge by that point.

Christie, father of Caley Thistle youth prodigy and Scotland international Ryan Christie, went on to play 312 times for the merged Caley Jags over a decade, but retired ahead of their debut Scottish Premier League campaign – a decision he talked to The Press and Journal about here. 

He is currently head of youth development at Caley Thistle, who are now back in League One, having also managed them in the Scottish top-flight in 2006-2007.

Conversation