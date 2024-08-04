20 years on: Charlie Christie on why he retired ahead of Caley Thistle SPL debut in 2004

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

20 years on: Charlie Christie on why he retired ahead of Caley Thistle SPL debut in 2004

The former ICT midfielder helped the new club rise from the Third Division to the top-flight within 10 years - but retired after their 2003/04 Division One win.

Charlie Christie in action for Inverness. Image: SNS
Charlie Christie in action for Inverness. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Charlie Christie wished he could have rolled the clock back a decade as Caley Thistle prepared for their debut in the Scottish Premier League on August 7, 2004.

The Inverness legend, a classy midfielder, played 312 times for the club, from their days as newcomers in the Scottish leagues in 1994 right through to winning the First Division title 10 years later.

However, age meant there was to be no SPL bow for Christie when ICT kicked off in the top-flight with a 3-0 loss at Livingston 20 years ago under boss John Robertson.

Christie, who went on to manage the Caley Jags in the SPL in 2006-2007, had given everything for the cause, but an injury pushed him towards his decision to focus on coaching before the historic season began.

He said: “Robbo was struggling for bodies, so I got back into the team, and I scored against Falkirk, and I recall playing against St Johnstone in Perth and I started the game quite well and broke my foot in a challenge.

“It took me a few months to recover from that. I turned 38 in March of that year, and I decided to retire.

“I’d have loved to have played right through the leagues, like Ross Tokely did.

“Part of me said: ‘Could I have gone on even for another six months?’

“But I was also getting involved in coaching at youth level, which I was loving.

“We had a really good group of young players, which my son Ryan (Scotland and Bournemouth midfielder), was very much part of. I am glad I went down that line.

“I always say, though, I was 28 when Caley Thistle went into the Scottish leagues – I wish I could have turned my age back to 18 at that stage and I could have then played in the SPL.

“That said, I enjoyed those first 10 seasons playing for Caley Thistle. It was fabulous. Playing every year until we got promoted to the SPL was a great memory.”

Charlie Chrisite was man-of-the-match when ICT beat Celtic 3-1 in the Scottish Cup in February 2000. Image: SNS

Promotion proved merger was right

Due to the Caledonian Stadium not being compliant with the required number of seats, Inverness struck a deal with Aberdeen to play their home league games at Pittodrie to gain entry in the SPL in 2004.

A reduced seating capacity requirement of 6,000 was soon agreed and building giants Tulloch, run by club ex-chairman David Sutherland, installed North and South Stands at the Caledonian Stadium to meet the criteria.

Such was the rapid work carried out over a short winter period, ICT were able to host SPL football in Inverness by late January 2005.

Christie explained having to play home matches in the Granite City only unified Caley Thistle as they sought to find their feet at the highest level.

He said: “We always had that one-for-all, all-for-one mentality at the club, but playing at Pittodrie in the SPL brought us even closer together.

“It was us, the underdogs again, fighting against the odds.

Warm welcome for ICT in Aberdeen

“Aberdeen, as a football club, were welcoming, which helped. They were a credit to themselves.

“It was great to finish eighth in our first season, given half our home games were in Aberdeen. We never really worried about relegation.

“It was the icing on the cake. We felt we really were in the big time as a club just 10 years after coming into the leagues and now regularly playing the likes of Celtic and Rangers.

“It rubber-stamped for me the decision was right in 1994 to enter the leagues as Caley Thistle. As we know, we’d never have done this in our Highland League days.

“We then spent a good number of years in the top-flight and it was phenomenal. We were going toe-to-toe with top teams that we’d meet occasionally in cups if we were lucky.”

ICT’s Ross Tokely in action against Motherwell at Pittodrie in October 2004. Image: DC Thomson.

Club pursued right to play in the SPL

After winning the First Division thanks to a nerve-shredding 3-1 win over St Johnstone in May 2004, there was a period of limbo as opposition to Caley Thistle promotion left the club battling to go up, aided by those talks with Aberdeen FC and league chiefs.

Christie praised those involved for standing firm, leading to their entry being given the green light.

He added: “We were a bit in limbo after winning the First Division – would we go up?

“There were a lot of discussions and decisions going on behind closed doors.

“It was important the club stayed with it. There were even some people within the area unsure whether we were ready to go into the top-flight.

“Fair play, the club said we have earned this opportunity, we deserve to go up.

“They made a huge commitment to play at Aberdeen, which was going to be expensive, but we made the effort to do it.

“Thankfully, the Scottish League made the right decision (to drop the all-seater capacity from 10,000 to 6,000) – other clubs had their say on it, but the right decision was made.

“The good thing was, when we came back to Inverness, we proved we could be an SPL team. We were in the top division for a good number of years, so the decision was vindicated.”

Former Inverness player and manager Charlie Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

