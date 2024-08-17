Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay thanks Terry Butcher ahead of 300th game

Billy Mckay will forever be thankful to former manager Terry Butcher for sticking with him after a bleak scoring start at Caley Thistle as he gets set for his 300th club appearance.

Mckay originally signed from Northampton Town in 2011 and has gone on to score a club-record 112 goals across three stints. He will reach the magic 300 appearance mark if he faces Montrose in League One on Saturday.

The 35-year-old is desperate to help the Highlanders make this season a one-year stay in the third-tier and secure a return to the Championship next summer.

Butcher ‘showed faith’ in Mckay

Ex-ICT manager Butcher beat English clubs to snap up Mckay, who went on to represent Northern Ireland.

His first goal came in the top-flight in a 3-2 defeat by Dundee United in December 2011.

He only scored twice more that season and Butcher weighed up whether to let Mckay go.

However, a reserve brace in the Highland derby turned the tide.

Mckay said: “I scored two goals in a reserve game against Ross County.

“Then I started on the Saturday – I think it was away to St Mirren. And it carried on from there.

“Sometimes in football, you need that bit of luck. You need that one game, or that one moment to change the trajectory.

“I’m very grateful for that game. I’m glad it happened, and it led to the great times I’ve had at this club.

“I got offered a two-year contract at the end of that (first) season. I only scored three goals that year, so Terry Butcher showed great faith in me.

“I’d like to think I showed him he was right and the next season I went on to score a lot of goals.”

‘Best seasons’ spent with Inverness

Even when Mckay first swapped Northampton for Inverness, he thought it might be a 12-month venture, so to be ready for matchday 300 means a lot.

He said: “It feels special. When I joined the club the first time, I never thought I’d have as many appearances.

“I thought I’d be up here for a year and go back down south.

“I have been back to the club three times now, so it’s really special to reach 300 appearances for this club.

“This is the club where I’ve had my best football and my best scoring seasons.

“When I became an international player, I was here.

“It has been a special place for me. I’ve had a couple of disappointments, but I have had some great times as well.

“I just want to see this club get back to its best. I want to help as much as I can.”

Mckay believes ICT can push for title

Changes behind the scenes this week have seen former club chairman Alan Savage return as a consultant to help sort out the Inverness finances in tandem with shareholders and try to secure short and long-term investment.

Scot Gardiner has left his position as chief executive officer and club legend, and head of youth academy, Charlie Christie has taken the role on an interim basis.

It has led to a feel-good factor as ICT seek to add to their one point from their opening two league games.

Mckay says the fans can rally round now and raise the roof to help the largely young team – and he wants the side to show they carry belief into every fixture.

He added: “With everything that’s happened, I just want this club to be positive again.

“If we can go and challenge for a league title, or win a title, no matter what league it is, that is exciting for the fans, and it’s exciting for the players.

“If we can challenge and be right up there, it can be an exciting season.

“I am convinced that we’ve got enough here to challenge for promotion.

“Confidence and momentum play a big part in football.

“We have to get that back and play with a real swagger about us. We must go on to that pitch believing we’re going to win and start getting those wins.

“If we do that, I believe we will kick on and make a real challenge of it.”