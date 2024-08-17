Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay thanks Terry Butcher ahead of 300th game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay thanks Terry Butcher ahead of 300th game

The record Inverness scorer, and captain, is ready to lead a promotion push - but his Highland stay could have been a short one.

By Paul Chalk
Billy Mckay is ready for his 300th Inverness match. Image: Rob Case/SNS.
Billy Mckay is ready for his 300th Inverness match. Image: Rob Case/SNS.

Billy Mckay will forever be thankful to former manager Terry Butcher for sticking with him after a bleak scoring start at Caley Thistle as he gets set for his 300th club appearance.

Mckay originally signed from Northampton Town in 2011 and has gone on to score a club-record 112 goals across three stints. He will reach the magic 300 appearance mark if he faces Montrose in League One on Saturday.

The 35-year-old is desperate to help the Highlanders make this season a one-year stay in the third-tier and secure a return to the Championship next summer.

Butcher ‘showed faith’ in Mckay

Ex-ICT manager Butcher beat English clubs to snap up Mckay, who went on to represent Northern Ireland.

His first goal came in the top-flight in a 3-2 defeat by Dundee United in December 2011.

He only scored twice more that season and Butcher weighed up whether to let Mckay go.

Former Inverness manager Terry Butcher congratulates Billy Mckay after he scored twice in a 2-0 win over Hearts in August 2013. Image: SNS

However, a reserve brace in the Highland derby turned the tide.

Mckay said: “I scored two goals in a reserve game against Ross County.
“Then I started on the Saturday – I think it was away to St Mirren. And it carried on from there.

“Sometimes in football, you need that bit of luck. You need that one game, or that one moment to change the trajectory.

“I’m very grateful for that game. I’m glad it happened, and it led to the great times I’ve had at this club.

“I got offered a two-year contract at the end of that (first) season. I only scored three goals that year, so Terry Butcher showed great faith in me.

“I’d like to think I showed him he was right and the next season I went on to score a lot of goals.”

‘Best seasons’ spent with Inverness

Even when Mckay first swapped Northampton for Inverness, he thought it might be a 12-month venture, so to be ready for matchday 300 means a lot.

He said: “It feels special. When I joined the club the first time, I never thought I’d have as many appearances.

“I thought I’d be up here for a year and go back down south.

“I have been back to the club three times now, so it’s really special to reach 300 appearances for this club.

“This is the club where I’ve had my best football and my best scoring seasons.

“When I became an international player, I was here.

“It has been a special place for me. I’ve had a couple of disappointments, but I have had some great times as well.

“I just want to see this club get back to its best. I want to help as much as I can.”

Billy Mckay speaking to the media this week. Image: Rob Casey/SNS.

Mckay believes ICT can push for title

Changes behind the scenes this week have seen former club chairman Alan Savage return as a consultant to help sort out the Inverness finances in tandem with shareholders and try to secure short and long-term investment.

Scot Gardiner has left his position as chief executive officer and club legend, and head of youth academy, Charlie Christie has taken the role on an interim basis.

It has led to a feel-good factor as ICT seek to add to their one point from their opening two league games.

Mckay says the fans can rally round now and raise the roof to help the largely young team – and he wants the side to show they carry belief into every fixture.

He added: “With everything that’s happened, I just want this club to be positive again.

“If we can go and challenge for a league title, or win a title, no matter what league it is, that is exciting for the fans, and it’s exciting for the players.

“If we can challenge and be right up there, it can be an exciting season.

“I am convinced that we’ve got enough here to challenge for promotion.

“Confidence and momentum play a big part in football.

“We have to get that back and play with a real swagger about us. We must go on to that pitch believing we’re going to win and start getting those wins.

“If we do that, I believe we will kick on and make a real challenge of it.”

Billy Mckay in action for Inverness. Image: SNS.

More from Caley Thistle

Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Alex Samuel embracing fresh Ross County start following bittersweet Caley Thistle spell
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson hails Billy Mckay ahead of his 300th Caley Thistle game
Former Caley Thistle coach Ryan Esson is taking over as the manager at Strathsoey Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Ex-Caley Thistle coach Ryan Esson reveals why he's taken Strathspey Thistle boss job
Charlie Christie, Caley Thistle's interim CEO, spoke to the press on Thursday afternoon. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Charlie Christie: Fans can help Caley Thistle turn fortunes around
Alan Savage in his role as Caley Thistle chairman in 2006. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former Caley Thistle chief Alan Savage has title vision, but insists crunch shareholders talks…
Alan Savage, chief executive of The Orion Group, and former ICT chairman. Image: Sandy McCook
Alan Savage reveals overseas investors are in running for Caley Thistle - but issues…
Stuart Golabek celebrates after scoring Caley Thistle's first SPL goal against Dunfermline in 2004
20 years on: Stuart Golabek on screamer to score Caley Thistle's first-ever Scottish top-flight…
Alan Savage in his role as Caley Thistle chairman in 2006. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Positivity' returns, communication to improve with 'grown-ups' back in charge, and ex-CEO Scot Gardiner…
2
Caledonian Stadium Inverness.
Alan Savage in shock Caley Thistle return, as Ketan Makwana talks 'suspended' and CEO…
Ross County striker Alex Samuel was on loan with Caley Thistle from January. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle in firing line as two Premiership clubs, including neighbours Ross County, alert…

Conversation