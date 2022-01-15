Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally hopes for clean break with injuries

By Jamie Durent
January 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally hopes his squad can come through the next couple of weeks unscathed to ease his selection problems.

McInally has been short on bodies of late and will be missing a number of key players for the visit of Clyde today.

Peterhead will be without Ryan Conroy, Alan Cook, Gary Fraser, Lenny Wilson and Grant Savoury today through injury, while Jason Brown is suspended.

However David Wilson, Simon Ferry, Josh Mulligan and new signing Conor Cullen should be back involved.

There will need to be decisions made on their loan quartet – Mulligan, Danny Strachan, Lyall Strachan and Flynn Duffy – soon, which may well reduce McInally’s options further.

But he is optimistic the players he has available are capable of getting a result at Balmoor this afternoon.

“If we play well, I fancy us against anybody,” said McInally. “I watch the boys in training and they were really sharp and bright. I’m pleased with what we got.

“I hope we can keep the bulk of them together because I do think we can improve.

“I hope there’s some freshness there. I remember last year when teams were playing three times in a week and Clyde came up and beat us in their third game, so it doesn’t always work out like that.

“We’re getting there as far as getting a bit of strength back goes. The next couple of weeks will be vital to see where we lie with bodies.”

Clyde are a point and a place better off than Peterhead going into the game but were beaten at home 1-0 by Cove Rangers last weekend.

It is the start of an important period for the Blue Toon, who face East Kilbride next weekend for a place in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

McInally added: “It’s a massive game. East Kilbride have been getting rid of a lot of players – Craig Malcolm, Ryan Blair Chris Erskine, Gregg Wylde – but they’ve still got Chris Millar, Lee Miller, Steven Saunders and Jamie Stevenson. They’re still strong enough.

“If nothing else, financially it would be a help being in the last 16. But East Kilbride will fancy their chances as well.”

