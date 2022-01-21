Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury out to create Scottish Cup memories

By Jamie Durent
January 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury in action against Montrose
Grant Savoury grew up watching Scottish Cup ties at Stirling Albion and now wants to create his own memories in the competition with Peterhead.

Hailing from Dunblane, Savoury used to go and watch the Binos with his father as a child and has fond memories of attending games at Forthbank.

But he is also aware of the opportunity that lays before Peterhead this weekend, with the chance to get into the last 16 of the competition.

Savoury said: “I’m from Dunblane so the nearest team to me was Stirling Albion. It was always exciting – it’s one of the biggest occasions you can get as a smaller team. I loved it.

“I went as a kid with my dad and maybe a friend would go too, to support Stirling Albion. It didn’t always end up too well but there was a good atmosphere.

“It’s a big occasion for the club and all the fans so it’s something to look forward to.

“When the draw comes out you’re wanting a big game but for us it should be a winnable game. If we do win and do progress, it’s another chance to get one of the big teams.

“It’s a massive chance for us and the boys should be excited at having a chance to go through to the next round.

New Peterhead signing Grant Savoury.
Grant Savoury in action for Peterhead

“It would be a big achievement to get through. We’ve got to win against East Kilbride and any team can put anyone in this competition, so we need to stay focused.”

Peterhead are two points off the top half in League One and drew 1-1 with Clyde last weekend.

Savoury feels their performances are not reflected in the results they have been getting, after also playing well in losing efforts against Cove Rangers and Montrose.

He added: “The performances have been good but the results could have been better. The game against Clyde – I don’t know how many shots on target they had apart from they goal.

“The goal came even though we were dominating the first half. That should be a game we’re looking to win. We were the better team throughout and probably deserved a bit more.

“Some teams will be able to not play well and get results. It’s something we can do but maybe need to do more often.

“I don’t think we’re far off but mentally we need to turn that corner and look to get results as well as performances.”

