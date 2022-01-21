Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury out to create Scottish Cup memories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grant Savoury grew up watching Scottish Cup ties at Stirling Albion and now wants to create his own memories in the competition with Peterhead.

Hailing from Dunblane, Savoury used to go and watch the Binos with his father as a child and has fond memories of attending games at Forthbank.

But he is also aware of the opportunity that lays before Peterhead this weekend, with the chance to get into the last 16 of the competition.

Savoury said: “I’m from Dunblane so the nearest team to me was Stirling Albion. It was always exciting – it’s one of the biggest occasions you can get as a smaller team. I loved it.

“I went as a kid with my dad and maybe a friend would go too, to support Stirling Albion. It didn’t always end up too well but there was a good atmosphere.

“It’s a big occasion for the club and all the fans so it’s something to look forward to.

“When the draw comes out you’re wanting a big game but for us it should be a winnable game. If we do win and do progress, it’s another chance to get one of the big teams.

“It’s a massive chance for us and the boys should be excited at having a chance to go through to the next round.

“It would be a big achievement to get through. We’ve got to win against East Kilbride and any team can put anyone in this competition, so we need to stay focused.”

Peterhead are two points off the top half in League One and drew 1-1 with Clyde last weekend.

Savoury feels their performances are not reflected in the results they have been getting, after also playing well in losing efforts against Cove Rangers and Montrose.

He added: “The performances have been good but the results could have been better. The game against Clyde – I don’t know how many shots on target they had apart from they goal.

“The goal came even though we were dominating the first half. That should be a game we’re looking to win. We were the better team throughout and probably deserved a bit more.

“Some teams will be able to not play well and get results. It’s something we can do but maybe need to do more often.

“I don’t think we’re far off but mentally we need to turn that corner and look to get results as well as performances.”