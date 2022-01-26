Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead sign Fraserburgh defender Owen Cairns on loan for remainder of the season

By Jamie Durent
January 26, 2022, 2:10 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 4:14 pm
Fraserburgh defender Owen Cairns, centre, who has signed for Peterhead
Fraserburgh defender Owen Cairns, centre

Peterhead have completed the signing of defender Owen Cairns on loan from Highland League side Fraserburgh.

Cairns, who is out of contract in the summer, has joined on a deal until the end of the season to strengthen Jim McInally’s backline.

The Blue Toon had been on the look-out for a new right-back after the departure of Josh Mulligan, who returned to parent club Dundee this month.

He becomes McInally’s third addition of the transfer window, after Conor Cullen and Rico Quitongo.

Peterhead manager McInally told the club website: “Owen is a player I have admired for a while and I pleased to have him at the club. I am delighted that when the opportunity to bring him in came up, that we were able to get him here and our thanks go to Fraserburgh for their help in this.

“It is a ‘win-win’ situation as we are bringing in a player that I believe will add value, and fill a hole, in our squad and Owen is getting the chance to taste senior football. He is in my plans for Saturday’s trip to East Fife.”

Cairns, whose younger brother Ethan is at Caley Thistle, joined the Broch in 2019 and won the Aberdeenshire Cup twice as well as the Aberdeenshire Shield.

He started his career in the youth academy at Ross County, before spending two years at Strathspey Thistle. The 23-year-old joined Turriff United in 2017 before his switch to Bellslea.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]