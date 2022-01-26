Peterhead sign Fraserburgh defender Owen Cairns on loan for remainder of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have completed the signing of defender Owen Cairns on loan from Highland League side Fraserburgh.

Cairns, who is out of contract in the summer, has joined on a deal until the end of the season to strengthen Jim McInally’s backline.

The Blue Toon had been on the look-out for a new right-back after the departure of Josh Mulligan, who returned to parent club Dundee this month.

He becomes McInally’s third addition of the transfer window, after Conor Cullen and Rico Quitongo.

Peterhead manager McInally told the club website: “Owen is a player I have admired for a while and I pleased to have him at the club. I am delighted that when the opportunity to bring him in came up, that we were able to get him here and our thanks go to Fraserburgh for their help in this.

“It is a ‘win-win’ situation as we are bringing in a player that I believe will add value, and fill a hole, in our squad and Owen is getting the chance to taste senior football. He is in my plans for Saturday’s trip to East Fife.”

Cairns, whose younger brother Ethan is at Caley Thistle, joined the Broch in 2019 and won the Aberdeenshire Cup twice as well as the Aberdeenshire Shield.

He started his career in the youth academy at Ross County, before spending two years at Strathspey Thistle. The 23-year-old joined Turriff United in 2017 before his switch to Bellslea.