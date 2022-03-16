Jim McInally reckons Grant Savoury is delivering on his potential at Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes Grant Savoury is delivering on his obvious potential, after stepping into a key role in recent weeks.

Savoury has emerged as a bright light in Peterhead’s struggle for form, embracing a new role in the middle of the park.

The ex-Celtic youngster was signed earlier this season after a year out of the game through injury. He has slowly been built back up to fitness and moved into central midfield by McInally, having come through as a forward player.

McInally reckons a return to full-time football is not beyond Savoury, who has been a harsh critic of his own performances.

He said: “I think he’s got that ambition. He’s been at Celtic and I think he’s starting to believe in himself again.

“The change of position has definitely helped him. It’s opened the pitch up for him, instead of him playing with his back to goal.

“It’s the most football he’s played (in his career) and I said to him he’ll have ups and downs. He only has to look at Hamish Ritchie, who spent a lot of this season doing the dirty side of the game and is now reaping the benefits playing higher up the park.

“Grant lost the ball on the edge of the Montrose box on Saturday but chased it back, won the race and was able to knock it back to Brett (Long). Thirty seconds later he’s back up the park to put a cross in.

“His work-rate is fantastic and he’s brave on the ball. People do take notice of players like that.”

Savoury was released by Celtic, went on trial at Morton and Queen of the South but struggled with shoulder and patella injuries.

Peterhead brought him in last Autumn and his career trajectory reminds McInally of a player he had early in his managerial career in Kevin Cawley.

He added: “I had Kevin as a young player at Celtic and he was a terrific talent. He went to Stranraer and because he was small, he was either a sub or got substituted if he wasn’t exceptional.

“I went to East Stirlingshire and said to Kevin to come play for us. I said to him no matter how bad he played, he would be playing next week.

“It’s just trying to give them that belief in themselves again. Jack Brown will get that at some point too.”

There is some bad news for the Blue Toon with defender David Wilson ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

The former Elgin City man has chipped a bone in his foot and was on crutches at Balmoor on Saturday.

McInally added: “We have told him to get himself ready for pre-season. He at least doesn’t need to worry about his future.”

Jason Brown returned to training last night and striker Derek Lyle should also be available for Saturday’s trip to Alloa Athletic.