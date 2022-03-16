Jim McInally reckons Grant Savoury is delivering on his potential at Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Jim McInally reckons Grant Savoury is delivering on his potential at Peterhead

By Jamie Durent
March 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 11:55 am
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury shoots for goal against Montrose
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury shoots for goal against Montrose

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes Grant Savoury is delivering on his obvious potential, after stepping into a key role in recent weeks.

Savoury has emerged as a bright light in Peterhead’s struggle for form, embracing a new role in the middle of the park.

The ex-Celtic youngster was signed earlier this season after a year out of the game through injury. He has slowly been built back up to fitness and moved into central midfield by McInally, having come through as a forward player.

McInally reckons a return to full-time football is not beyond Savoury, who has been a harsh critic of his own performances.

He said: “I think he’s got that ambition. He’s been at Celtic and I think he’s starting to believe in himself again.

Peterhead manager pointing a finger on pitch
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

“The change of position has definitely helped him. It’s opened the pitch up for him, instead of him playing with his back to goal.

“It’s the most football he’s played (in his career) and I said to him he’ll have ups and downs. He only has to look at Hamish Ritchie, who spent a lot of this season doing the dirty side of the game and is now reaping the benefits playing higher up the park.

“Grant lost the ball on the edge of the Montrose box on Saturday but chased it back, won the race and was able to knock it back to Brett (Long). Thirty seconds later he’s back up the park to put a cross in.

“His work-rate is fantastic and he’s brave on the ball. People do take notice of players like that.”

Savoury was released by Celtic, went on trial at Morton and Queen of the South but struggled with shoulder and patella injuries.

New Peterhead signing Grant Savoury.
Grant Savoury in action for Peterhead

Peterhead brought him in last Autumn and his career trajectory reminds McInally of a player he had early in his managerial career in Kevin Cawley.

He added: “I had Kevin as a young player at Celtic and he was a terrific talent. He went to Stranraer and because he was small, he was either a sub or got substituted if he wasn’t exceptional.

“I went to East Stirlingshire and said to Kevin to come play for us. I said to him no matter how bad he played, he would be playing next week.

“It’s just trying to give them that belief in themselves again. Jack Brown will get that at some point too.”

There is some bad news for the Blue Toon with defender David Wilson ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

The former Elgin City man has chipped a bone in his foot and was on crutches at Balmoor on Saturday.

David Wilson in action for Peterhead against Montrose
David Wilson in action for Peterhead against Montrose

McInally added: “We have told him to get himself ready for pre-season. He at least doesn’t need to worry about his future.”

Jason Brown returned to training last night and striker Derek Lyle should also be available for Saturday’s trip to Alloa Athletic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]