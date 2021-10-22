Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grant Savoury grateful for second chance after making Peterhead switch

By Jamie Durent
October 22, 2021, 11:45 am
New Peterhead signing Grant Savoury.
Grant Savoury is grateful for Peterhead giving him an opportunity to relaunch his football career after a year without a club.

After leaving Celtic last summer, Savoury has picked up numerous niggling injuries which have hampered his chances of earning a new deal.

However, after six weeks training with the Blue Toon, he penned a two-year deal last week and made his debut as a substitute against Alloa Athletic.

Savoury was training with Morton at the start of last season and was due to sign, only for then-manager David Hopkin to leave. He then went on trial with Queen of the South and dislocated his shoulder before suffering with patellar tendinitis.

However, he was offered the opportunity to train with Peterhead after Mick Murphy, who he worked with at Celtic and is a scout for the Balmoor club, put him in touch with Jim McInally.

“It’s been a difficult year,” said Savoury. “I picked up quite a few injuries at bad times.

“I was close to signing at Morton under David Hopkin and he got sacked, which left me in an awkward position. I then dislocated my shoulder on my first day at Queen of the South.

“I had patellar tendinitis in my knee in pre-season, which was difficult, as I didn’t have a club. I was keen to get back in and signed somewhere, so to miss pre-season was frustrating.

“I had to be patient and build it back up, but thankfully Peterhead wanted to give me a chance.”

The longer period training with Peterhead has helped with his rehab and Savoury scored a hat-trick in a bounce game against Cowdenbeath during the international break.

“The injury I had, it was difficult to do anything fitness-wise,” added Savoury. “The first week it definitely felt like I wasn’t where I wanted to be, in terms of fitness or sharpness.

“I tried to do a lot of work away from training to get back to the level I was at. ”

New Peterhead signing Grant Savoury playing in a pre-season game for Celtic.

He had come through the youth academy at Celtic, but his only appearances came at youth level. A loan spell with Edinburgh City in 2019-20 saw him play six times.

Getting out on the pitch again was a big moment for Savoury and the two-year deal he has signed gives him insurance to get back to where he wants to be with Peterhead.

“With football you never know what’s going to happen – if you’re going to play every week, if you’re going to get injured,” he said.

“Having that two years, I want do as well as I can for Peterhead, starting against Falkirk on Saturday. It’s good for me to have that opportunity.

“I didn’t have too much time to think about getting back on the pitch (after signing), but it was a really good feeling. I’ve been wanting to do it for so long and it was a bit of a relief.”

