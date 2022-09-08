Former Aberdeen and Rangers youth player Chris Kisuka keen to make most of second chance at senior football with Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC

Former Aberdeen and Rangers youth player Chris Kisuka keen to make most of second chance at senior football with Peterhead

By Jamie Durent
September 8, 2022, 11:45 am
Chris Kisuka in action for Peterhead against Montrose. Photos by Duncan Brown
Chris Kisuka in action for Peterhead against Montrose. Photos by Duncan Brown

Chris Kisuka has been pitched in at the deep end at Peterhead, tasked with leading the line for a club trying to tread water.

Kisuka had been out of senior football for a decade and had instead been turning out for non-league clubs like Shettleston and Yoker Athletic, while combining it with coaching on the side.

He spent time with Aberdeen and Rangers in his youth, playing in the same teams as Fraser Fyvie, Mitch Megginson and Ryan Jack as a kid, before moving off to Sweden and then taking some time out of the game.

The call to come up to Peterhead was an unexpected one. The Blue Toon were in need of a striker, following injuries to Ola Adeyemo and Russell McLean, and Jim McInally called upon the 30-year-old to fill the void.

It is an unexpected second-chance at the SPFL for Kisuka but one he is embracing.

Chris Kisuka joined Peterhead from West of Scotland side Yoker Athletic
Chris Kisuka joined Peterhead from West of Scotland side Yoker Athletic.

“Joining a team when everything is pretty much down is not easy,” said Kisuka. “The morale right now is not right, so it is tough. We’re facing a hard time right now.

“The reason I stopped (with senior football) was I had a lot going on with family. I never really left football, as I’ve still been training kids, so football has always been my passion.

“Peterhead is such a good club and a great place to kick off your journey. We have a lot of young players and they’re all learning every day. It’s a very good opportunity for me, particularly with my story, to start fresh. I want to give everything I can.

“I knew it was going to be tough coming back at this level but I was prepared. I worked hard all summer, trained a lot and played games. I was match-fit.

“But then again you can always improve. I’m really working hard on that. It’s a big step to come back into it.”

Having experienced life as a youth player with two big Scottish clubs, Kisuka is aware of the pressures facing young footballers.

That is why even when he was away from the top end of the game in this country, he was able to throw himself into giving back at the grass-roots level.

“It was a positive experience, being at Aberdeen and Rangers, but as a kid you don’t really know much,” said Kisuka. “The coach is talking and you can be distracted – that’s normal.

“Being a pro at that age was not easy. There’s a lot to take in and a lot of things you need to understand quicker. The more you grow the more experience you get and the more things start to make sense.

Cristiano Kisuka turned out for Aberdeen as a youngster
Chris Kisuka turned out for Aberdeen as a youngster.

“There was a lot of pressure as we had a lot of talented players. We had Ryan Jack, Fyvie, Megginson – it was very competitive.

“Not being from here, trying to understand the language and settle in, it was a lot to take in at once.

“Growing up and having a platform is something we didn’t really have back then. There’s a lot of talented boys and girls out there and they deserve better. To be seen you need to have that platform.

“As a coach, you learn a lot. It helps with playing, as you understand more, listen, pass messages across. Over the years it’s helped me to understand football a lot more.”

All that needs rectifying now is Peterhead’s form on the park. The club have struggled in League One to date and are still chasing their first win of the season.

He thanked the Blue Toon fans for sticking by the club during a difficult spell and revealed why he can cope with the infamous windy conditions at Peterhead.

“We’re all working hard to change it,” said Kisuka. “It’s tough right now but we just need to trust the gaffer and trust the process. Hopefully sooner or later we can come out of it.

“All we need is that first win to make everybody confident. I want to thank the fans for sticking with us in times like this because it’s not easy. I can understand the frustration they have, coming to games and seeing what’s going on.

“We really appreciate the support we’re getting from them and hopefully we can all move forward and start winning games.

“I went out to Sweden when I was younger but because it’s so cold, the season only lasts for six months. I’m not a cold person. Can you imagine having 10 layers of clothes on trying to run?

“The little cold we get here, I’m always moaning about being cold. But then I imagine being out there!

“I feel like I can deal with the wind – it was windy on Saturday and people were telling me they get a lot up here. But I don’t think anything can top Sweden.”

