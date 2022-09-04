Peterhead 0-2 Montrose: Blue Toon’s search for a league win continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead 0-2 Montrose: Blue Toon’s search for a league win continues

By Reporter
September 4, 2022, 12:20 pm
Peterhead's Ramez Hezfalla takes on the Montrose defence.
Peterhead sit three points adrift at the bottom of League One following a 2-0 home defeat against Montrose.

The Blue Toon have picked up only one point from their opening six matches and manager Jim McInally was downbeat after Saturday’s reverse.

He said: “We were better than last week but that wasn’t hard although I thought we started poorly and for the first 20 minutes we looked like a team that had been on the end of a heavy defeat the week before.

“We actually came into the game and there wasn’t a lot in it. They scored the opener at a time when I thought we looked okay.

“Then they went down to ten just before half-time but Montrose are a streetwise team and even with a man short, they still know how to play the game.

“I felt in the second half we didn’t play with enough tempo. It was all too slow and then we get a goal disallowed and then we give away a soft penalty.

“It was a penalty, I’ve no doubt about that but to shoot yourself in the foot like that was hard to take.

“We never really recovered from that. We huffed and puffed and never really looked like scoring.

Montrose striker Rory McAllister was sent off against his former club. 

“We were more competitive which is a start and we need to be like that in every game.”

Midfielder Ramez Hefzalla, who replaced Prince Asare after 33 minutes for his debut, was satisfied with the way he played.

He said: “I thought I should have got a goal when I first came on and I thought I did okay but it’s more important that the team wins, regardless of how any individual performs.”

The Egypt Under 20 international, who joined the Blue Toon from Millwall, is already aware of the substantial differences in his surroundings. “Obviously London is really hectic and I’ve come up north and there’s not many distractions which is good for me.

“I think moving here will help my career.”

Montrose threatened first and Craig Brown should have done better when, with a clear sight of goal, he pulled his shot narrowly wide of the right hand post.

Peterhead’s Conor O’Keefe was next to try his luck and forced a great save from Ross Sinclair low down to his left.

Montrose took the lead after 38 minutes when Matthew Wright bulleted a close-range header into the bottom right hand corner after a great cross by Brown.

Minutes later Rory McAllister was sent off for a quick-fire double booking as the half drew to a close.

With the man advantage Peterhead started the brighter in the second half and Jack Brown headed wide from 10 yards and O’Keefe drilled a low effort just wide as Peterhead pushed for an equaliser.

Montrose’s Kerr Waddell forced a good save from Dons loanee Tom Ritchie before Jason Brown thought he had Peterhead level only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

Lewis Milne secured the points for Montrose from the penalty spot after Paul Dixon pulled down substitute Blair Lyons in the box.

Uganda international joins Blue Toon

Peterhead, meanwhile, have completed the signing of four-times capped Uganda international Enock Walusimbi.

The defender is captain of the Uganda under-23 national team.

McInally said: “We made a move for Enock about four weeks ago and there have been a few hurdles to overcome but the contract has been signed now which is a huge step forward and a bit of a coup for the club.

“We are now just awaiting clearance from the Scottish Football Association and his work visa.

“We said we would leave no stone unturned in terms of getting players to the club and Enock’s signing is another example of that.”

 

