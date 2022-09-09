‘It hurt a lot’ — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast woe into Birmingham bronze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Greg Lobban had been here before at the Commonwealth Games and had found it painful, unwelcoming territory.

The bronze-medal match in squash is one fraught with fine margins; win and you get the reward you desire. Lose and that prospect remains tantalisingly out of your grasp.

Lobban, alongside his fellow Highlander Alan Clyne, had lost out in said tie four years ago in the Gold Coast Games. As World Doubles champions in 2016, it was an outcome it took time to get over.

When it came this year in Birmingham, Lobban was determined not to be treading over old ground. Having Rory Stewart alongside him, someone new to the Games environment, was a big help.

To get over the line this time, delivering Scotland’s final medal of the Games, was a huge relief.

“The result at the last Commonwealth Games was the hardest one I’ve had to take,” said Lobban. “We came so close and worked so hard to get a medal. It hurt a lot.

“I was probably glad Rory hadn’t experienced that but I knew I desperately didn’t want that feeling again. The coaches had prepared us mentally if it happened but we had to trust that what we had is good enough.

“I’ve watched the winning moment back so many times – it was a relief more than anything. Everything around the Games is about medalling and making sure you’re on that podium at the end.

“It has sunk in. We’re both back competing. I wouldn’t say I’m over it, as it’s something I’m going to relive over the next period of time, but I’ve come to the realisation of what we’ve achieved.”

There was a historical significance to Lobban and Stewart’s triumph too, given it was Scotland’s first medal in squash since 1998. Back then it was Inverurie’s Peter Nicol who won gold in the men’s singles and bronze in the doubles.

By the time the two weeks of the Games were up, the relentless nature of competition had started to take its toll. Lobban competed in the singles, mixed doubles and men’s doubles, meaning he was playing throughout the 11 days of sport.

“You do feel it as the tournament goes on,” he added. “After the singles event in the first week you get a resurgence of energy when the doubles comes around.

“But by the end you are feeling it. You’re walking the same routes every day, taking the same buses, everything becomes quite samey.

“Getting to the medal matches fills you with excitement and it’s a pretty cool environment to be around. But to be switched on and preparing to compete, it can be a long three weeks to stay engaged.”

The medal makes a fine addition to the family collection too. Lobban’s wife Donna has picked up three medals at three Games and they had the unique situation of facing each other in the mixed doubles event in Birmingham.

“She will be quick to remind me that I’m a few behind – and she’s got a gold medal too. So I’ll have to come back again in four years.”

Inevitably when major events are held on these shores, or one of its teams achieves success, the word “legacy” follows quickly in tow.

With Lobban and Stewart, they are trying to forge their own version on a smaller scale, engaging with local squash clubs in Scotland to promote the sport among younger generations.

“We’ve got a visit booked in for Aberdeen and one in Inverness,” said Lobban, who grew up playing tennis and squash at his local club in the Highland capital.

“Growing up as juniors, the people we looked up to were probably outside Scotland. Peter Nicol had transferred (to England) and you didn’t get to rub shoulders with people like that.

CWG22 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Another event that I will look back on when I stop competing that I will wish I could do all over again.

The most enjoyable event I’ve been a part of representing Scotland and that’s down to the people that I got to share these moments with ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/A5Rv6UW7Lb — Greg Lobban (@LobSquash) August 10, 2022

“If we can do that and give a buzz to juniors, getting on court with us, then that’s sort of a legacy for us.

“We’ve both said we don’t want too much attention for it but we want to inspire future generations and keep the buzz around squash in Scotland going for the next year or so.”

For now, the medal will remain in his squash bag, a reminder of a significant career moment.

“I’m enjoying other people getting to hold it and sharing the glory with a few other people.”