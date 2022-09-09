‘It hurt a lot’ — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast woe into Birmingham bronze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

‘It hurt a lot’ — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast woe into Birmingham bronze

By Jamie Durent
September 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)

Greg Lobban had been here before at the Commonwealth Games and had found it painful, unwelcoming territory.

The bronze-medal match in squash is one fraught with fine margins; win and you get the reward you desire. Lose and that prospect remains tantalisingly out of your grasp.

Lobban, alongside his fellow Highlander Alan Clyne, had lost out in said tie four years ago in the Gold Coast Games. As World Doubles champions in 2016, it was an outcome it took time to get over.

When it came this year in Birmingham, Lobban was determined not to be treading over old ground. Having Rory Stewart alongside him, someone new to the Games environment, was a big help.

To get over the line this time, delivering Scotland’s final medal of the Games, was a huge relief.

Greg Lobban celebrates victory after Scotland's 2-0 win over Malaysia in the men's doubles bronze medal match. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Greg Lobban celebrates victory after Scotland’s 2-0 win over Malaysia in the men’s doubles bronze medal match. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire

“The result at the last Commonwealth Games was the hardest one I’ve had to take,” said Lobban. “We came so close and worked so hard to get a medal. It hurt a lot.

“I was probably glad Rory hadn’t experienced that but I knew I desperately didn’t want that feeling again. The coaches had prepared us mentally if it happened but we had to trust that what we had is good enough.

“I’ve watched the winning moment back so many times – it was a relief more than anything. Everything around the Games is about medalling and making sure you’re on that podium at the end.

“It has sunk in. We’re both back competing. I wouldn’t say I’m over it, as it’s something I’m going to relive over the next period of time, but I’ve come to the realisation of what we’ve achieved.”

There was a historical significance to Lobban and Stewart’s triumph too, given it was Scotland’s first medal in squash since 1998. Back then it was Inverurie’s Peter Nicol who won gold in the men’s singles and bronze in the doubles.

By the time the two weeks of the Games were up, the relentless nature of competition had started to take its toll. Lobban competed in the singles, mixed doubles and men’s doubles, meaning he was playing throughout the 11 days of sport.

“You do feel it as the tournament goes on,” he added. “After the singles event in the first week you get a resurgence of energy when the doubles comes around.

“But by the end you are feeling it. You’re walking the same routes every day, taking the same buses, everything becomes quite samey.

“Getting to the medal matches fills you with excitement and it’s a pretty cool environment to be around. But to be switched on and preparing to compete, it can be a long three weeks to stay engaged.”

The medal makes a fine addition to the family collection too. Lobban’s wife Donna has picked up three medals at three Games and they had the unique situation of facing each other in the mixed doubles event in Birmingham.

Greg Lobban and wife Donna embrace after their mixed doubles match

“She will be quick to remind me that I’m a few behind – and she’s got a gold medal too. So I’ll have to come back again in four years.”

Inevitably when major events are held on these shores, or one of its teams achieves success, the word “legacy” follows quickly in tow.

With Lobban and Stewart, they are trying to forge their own version on a smaller scale, engaging with local squash clubs in Scotland to promote the sport among younger generations.

“We’ve got a visit booked in for Aberdeen and one in Inverness,” said Lobban, who grew up playing tennis and squash at his local club in the Highland capital.

“Growing up as juniors, the people we looked up to were probably outside Scotland. Peter Nicol had transferred (to England) and you didn’t get to rub shoulders with people like that.

“If we can do that and give a buzz to juniors, getting on court with us, then that’s sort of a legacy for us.

“We’ve both said we don’t want too much attention for it but we want to inspire future generations and keep the buzz around squash in Scotland going for the next year or so.”

For now, the medal will remain in his squash bag, a reminder of a significant career moment.

“I’m enjoying other people getting to hold it and sharing the glory with a few other people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Dean Sutherland's fight in Glasgow has been postponed.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland's fight postponed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death
0
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium.
Disruption to north of Scotland sports fixtures following death of Elizabeth II - with…
0
Scottish mountain bikers Mikayla Parton and Reece Wilson at Nevis Range for the announcement the 2023 MTB World Championships will be staged at Fort William.
Schedule announced for 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland
0
Aberdeen super welterweight boxer Dean Sutherland.
Undefeated Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland targets knock-out win in Glasgow
0
Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw after her bronze medal in the 100m on Friday. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
'It was nice as they hadn't seen me race for a while': Aberdeen swimmer…
Scotland's Neah Evans celebrates with the silver medal after the Women's Road Race in Warwick. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Pessimist or perfectionist, Neah Evans fuelled by chase for success after hat-trick of Commonwealth…
Highland Stags were beaten 17-7 by Bristol Apache in the Division 2 Britbowl American football final in London on Sunday.
Highland Stags proud after pushing Bristol to brink in UK American football Division 2…
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie
'I couldn't believe they'd seen it': Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie on receiving Red Hot…

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0
The Queen often visited the school for formal and informal occasions. Supplied by Gordonstoun School.
'We remember her as mum': Gordonstoun mourns death of the Queen as former pupil…