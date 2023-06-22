Jordon Brown happy with progress of summer rebuild at Peterhead

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown is delighted with the progress of the summer rebuild at Balmoor Stadium.

Following relegation from League One, Brown and co-boss Ryan Strachan have added eight new recruits: Jordan Armstrong, Conner Duthie, Aaron Reid, Robert Ward, Scott Ross, Kieran Shanks, Kieran Gibbons and Joe McKee.

The Blue Toon have a total of 19 players, including the co-managers, signed up for the 2023-34 season.

Peterhead kick off their campaign with a Group B Viaplay Cup clash at home to Partick Thistle on July 15, while League Two starts the weekend of August 5.

Brown was happy to see the squad come together and work with the summer signings for the first time when Peterhead started pre-season training last weekend.

He said: “It was a big aim for myself and Ryan – and using our learnings and experience over the years – to bring more people on board.

“Our target at this point was to have 15 and we had 18 of the signed boys at training on Saturday, so we’re really over the moon with that.

“We’re happy with where we’re at at the moment. It’s still early days, even though it doesn’t feel early because the games will come around quickly.

“We only bring in the right players who want to be at Peterhead and have the right quality. We’ve been quite particular – we’re not just going to sign anyone to make up numbers.

“Our target for the season is maybe two more players, but they will need to add value to the squad and the club as a whole.”

A positive feeling at Balmoor ahead of life in League Two

Brown admits pre-season has felt like a “fresh start” for himself and Strachan, as the co-managers have been able to make their own mark on the Blue Toon squad.

Brown said: “It feels more real and it’s getting more exciting each day. Me and Ryan are really enjoying it and we’re loving the positivity around the club.

“It was disappointing how last season finished with relegation from League One, but what we’ve reiterated to the guys is this positivity can only go so far, we need to get the results, too – or there will be questions.

“We’ve got to turn that positive mindset into a winning mentality and be winning games.

“This season we want to be right at the top of League Two and challenging where we feel we should be.”

Peterhead play their first pre-season match against Buckie Thistle on Tuesday (June 27), and Brown hopes upcoming friendlies act as good preparation for the League Cup.

He added: “It’s purely about game-time and getting guys up to fitness. We want to improve on our showing in the League Cup from last season massively.

“The Partick Thistle game is the first target for us and we want to get boys through pre-season really fit, unscathed and with our confidence built back up.

“It’s a tough group. There are three full-time teams (Partick Thistle, Dundee United and Falkirk) and Spartans, who are spending a bit of money down the road after coming into the league.

“We welcome it and it’s a good test for us. We want to get into good habits and build on the positive mentality to take into the league.”