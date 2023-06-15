Jordon Brown hails Peterhead signings Aaron Reid and Conner Duthie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Jordon Brown hails Peterhead signings Aaron Reid and Conner Duthie

Striker Reid has joined the Blue Toon on loan from Aberdeen and winger Duthie has signed a two-year contract.

By Callum Law
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, right, and Ryan Strachan have signed Aaron Reid and Conner Duthie
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, right, and Ryan Strachan have signed Aaron Reid and Conner Duthie

Co-manager Jordon Brown believes Aaron Reid and Conner Duthie are statement signings for Peterhead.

The Blue Toon have landed striker Reid on a season-long loan from Aberdeen, while winger Duthie has penned a two-year contract after leaving Clyde.

Reid joined the Dons in January after a sparkling spell at Turriff United in the Breedon Highland League where he scored 17 goals during the first half of the season.

During the second half of the campaign, the 19-year-old was farmed out to Elgin City and scored four times as he helped the Black and Whites stay in League Two.

Brown, who is joint-Blue Toon boss alongside Ryan Strachan, is looking forward to seeing what Reid can do at Balmoor.

He said: “Aaron’s got lots of great attributes.

“He’s still a young player, but he’s a big lad with good strength and physicality.

“He’s shown he knows where the goal is, and that was clear for anybody who watched him in his time at Turriff.

Aaron Reid, right, pictured during his time with Turriff is Peterhead’s latest signing

“Then at Elgin – in a difficult situation where there was pressure on them – he contributed goals to help them stay in the league.

“He’s a full-time player who’s made it clear that he wants to come and play games for us, which is great.

“We had a meeting with Neil Simpson (Aberdeen’s player pathways manager) and he’s been very good to deal with, and we’ve managed to act quickly with Aaron who’s a player I’m sure was in demand.

“The top end of the pitch was an area we were looking at, because, before signing Aaron, Kieran Shanks was the only out-and-out striker we had.

“I think it’s a good statement for the club to be able to get a player like Aaron.”

Commitment from new recruit Duthie

Meanwhile, Duthie boasts plenty of SPFL experience having played for Clyde, Dumbarton, Stenhousemuir, Forfar, Dunfermline and Hibs.

He was limited to 16 appearances for the Bully Wee during the recently-finished season following surgery, but Brown believes he can make a major impact at Balmoor.

He added: “Conner can play on either flank or through the middle.

“We’ve had him watched and we’ve played against him a few times.

“His season was a bit hampered and I think that impacted on the Clyde team.

“After our struggles last season, we can’t have enough players in our team that can chip in with goals and he’s definitely one we feel can improve us in the forward areas.

“He’s got good experience at this level and it’s hard to get that.

“It’s hard to get these guys to commit to coming to Peterhead and the travel that comes with it.

“Conner had a few options in the central belt, but he’s chosen to come to us, so we’re delighted.”

Positive summer business so far for Peterhead

Reid and Duthie take Peterhead’s summer signing tally to seven following the arrivals of Robert Ward, Scott Ross, Kieran Shanks, Kieran Gibbons and Joe McKee.

Brown is pleased with the business they’ve managed to do as their squad starts to take shape ahead of their League Cup opener at home to Partick Thistle on July 15.

He said: “Myself and Ryan have been very determined and it’s helped having the two of us because we’ve been able to cover more ground in a sense.

“The contacts and discussions we’ve had with folk have been really good.

“There have been some we haven’t managed to get over the line, which is frustrating – especially if you’ve been waiting for a few weeks on these players.

“But overall we’re delighted with what we’ve got on board.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

River Dee.
Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather
View of Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Britain in the sunshine.
UK's highest trees found growing on Highland Munros offer hope for woodland restoration
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, right, and Ryan Strachan have signed Aaron Reid and Conner Duthie
Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, right, and Ryan Strachan have signed Aaron Reid and Conner Duthie
Ross Draper won't be rushed in Elgin City rebuild
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, right, and Ryan Strachan have signed Aaron Reid and Conner Duthie
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, right, and Ryan Strachan have signed Aaron Reid and Conner Duthie
'Smoking gun': Embezzlement trial hears of 'damning' paperwork found in solicitor's desk
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, right, and Ryan Strachan have signed Aaron Reid and Conner Duthie
Some of Aberdeen's biggest transfer fees - as Reds make BIG financial commitment on…
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men.
Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for 'engaging' environmental artworks for Clean Air Day
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith during a recent visit to Aberdeen.
GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas 'hypocrisy'
Fraserburgh Post Office.
Shock and concern as Fraserburgh Post Office earmarked for closure

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]