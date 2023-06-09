Viaplay Cup: Group stage fixtures confirmed; Dundee v ICT to be televised

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle’s meeting with Dundee is one of five Viaplay Cup group stages matches selected for television.

Billy Dodds’ side travel to Dundee for their final group game on July 30 with the match to be shown live on Viaplay.

The Fife derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic on July 15, Dundee United v Partick Thistle on July 18, Motherwell v Queen’s Park on July 22, and Falkirk v Dundee United on July 25 have also been selected for live coverage on Viaplay.

Caley Thistle will begin their Group E fixtures at home against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday July 15 before travelling to Dumbarton on Tuesday July 18.

They will host Airdrieonians a week later on July 25 before taking on Dundee at Dens Park in their final group game on Sunday July 30.

Ross County head to Stranraer for their Group D opener on Saturday July 15 before facing Greenock Morton in Dingwall a week later.

They will then travel to FC Edinburgh on Wednesday July 26 before hosting Kelty Hearts on Saturday July 29.

🗓️ Confirmed fixtures and dates for this season's @ViaplaySportsUK Cup Group Stage matches. 18th July – Clyde (H) 7:45pm

22nd July – Brechin City (A) 3pm

25th July – Livingston (H) 7:45pm

29th July – Hamilton Academical (A) 3pm#CRFC pic.twitter.com/2WlisWLnva — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) June 9, 2023

Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown’s Peterhead open with the visit of Partick Thistle to Balmoor on Saturday July 15.

They will then take on Dundee United at Tannadice a week later before a home match against The Spartans on Wednesday July 26 and a trip to Falkirk on Saturday July 29.

In Group C, Highland League champions Brechin City will host former Highland League side Cove Rangers on Saturday July 22.

Before that, Brechin will host Livingston on Saturday July 15 and travel to Hamilton Accies on Tuesday July 18. They will end their group games with a trip to Clyde on Tuesday July 25.

📆 We get our #ViaplayCup campaign underway with a long trip to Stranraer on Saturday 15th July. Full fixture details can be found below. pic.twitter.com/UyWWm5YNPh — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 9, 2023

Cove begin Group C with a home match against Clyde on Tuesday July 18. Their game at Brechin is followed by a home game against Livingston on Tuesday July 25 and a trip to Hamilton Accies on Saturday July 29.

Elgin City welcome Scottish Premiership side Motherwell on Saturday July 15.

They then take on East Fife away on Tuesday July 18, host Queen of the South on Saturday July 22 and travel to Queen’s Park on Tuesday July 25.

The group fixtures are as follows:

GROUP A

Saturday July 15

Stenhousemuir v St Johnstone (3pm)

Stirling Albion v Ayr United (3pm)

Tuesday July 18

Alloa Athletic v Stirling Albion (7.45pm)

Ayr United v Stenhousemuir (7.45pm) – Townhead Park, Cumnock

Saturday July 22

Alloa Athletic v St Johnstone (3pm)

Stirling Albion v Stenhousemuir (3pm)

Tuesday July 25

St Johnstone v Ayr United (7.45pm)

Stenhousemuir v Alloa Athletic (7.45pm)

Saturday July 29

Ayr United v Alloa Athletic (3pm)

St Johnstone v Stirling Albion (3pm)

GROUP B

Saturday July 15

Peterhead v Partick Thistle (3pm)

The Spartans v Dundee United (3pm)

Tuesday July 18

Dundee United v Partick Thistle (Viaplay, 7.45pm)

The Spartans v Falkirk (7.45pm)

Saturday July 22

Dundee United v Peterhead (3pm)

Partick Thistle v Falkirk (3pm)

Tuesday July 25

Falkirk v Dundee United (Viaplay, 7.45pm)

Wednesday July 26

Peterhead v The Spartans (7.45pm)

Saturday July 29

Falkirk v Peterhead (3pm)

Partick Thistle v The Spartans (3pm)

GROUP C

Saturday July 15

Brechin City v Livingston (3pm)

Clyde v Hamilton Accies (3pm)

Tuesday July 18

Cove Rangers v Clyde (7.45pm)

Hamilton Accies v Brechin City (7.45pm)

Saturday July 22

Brechin City v Cove Rangers (3pm)

Livingston v Hamilton Accies (3pm)

Tuesday July 25

Clyde v Brechin City (7.45pm)

Cove Rangers v Livingston (7.45pm)

Saturday July 29

Hamilton Accies v Cove Rangers (3pm)

Livingston v Clyde (3pm)

GROUP D

Saturday July 15

Kelty Hearts v Greenock Morton (3pm)

Stranraer v Ross County (3pm)

Tuesday July 18

Greenock Morton v Stranraer (7.45pm)

Wednesday July 19

FC Edinburgh v Kelty Hearts (7.45pm)

Saturday July 22

Ross County v Greenock Morton (3pm)

Stranraer v FC Edinburgh (3pm)

Tuesday July 25

Kelty Hearts v Stranraer (7.45pm)

Wednesday July 26

FC Edinburgh v Ross County (7.45pm)

Saturday July 29

Greenock Morton v FC Edinburgh (3pm)

Ross County v Kelty Hearts (3pm)

GROUP E

Saturday July 15

Airdrieonians v Dumbarton (3pm)

Inverness CT v Bonnyrigg Rose (3pm)

Tuesday July 18

Bonnyrigg Rose v Dundee (7.45pm)

Dumbarton v Inverness CT (7.45pm)

Saturday July 22

Airdrieonians v Dundee (3pm)

Dumbarton v Bonnyrigg Rose (3pm)

Tuesday July 25

Inverness CT v Airdrieonians (7.45pm)

Wednesday July 26

Dundee v Dumbarton (7.45pm)

Saturday July 29

Bonnyrigg Rose v Airdrieonians (3pm)

Sunday July 30

Dundee v Inverness CT (Viaplay, 3pm)

.

GROUP F

Saturday July 15

Kilmarnock v Annan Athletic (3pm)

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic (Viaplay 5.15pm)

Tuesday July 18

Dunfermline Athletic v Annan Athletic (7.45pm)

Raith Rovers v Albion Rovers (7.45pm)

Saturday July 22

Annan Athletic v Albion Rovers (3pm)

Dunfermline Athletic v Kilmarnock (3pm)

Tuesday July 25

Albion Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic (7.45pm)

Kilmarnock v Raith Rovers (7.45pm)

Saturday July 29

Albion Rovers v Kilmarnock (3pm)

Annan Athletic v Raith Rovers (3pm)

GROUP G

Saturday July 15

East Fife v Queen’s Park (3pm)

Elgin City v Motherwell (3pm)

Tuesday July 18

East Fife v Elgin City (7.45pm)

Queen of the South v Motherwell (7.45pm)

Saturday July 22

Elgin City v Queen of the South (3pm)

Motherwell v Queen’s Park (Viaplay, 5.15pm)

Tuesday July 25

Queen’s Park v Elgin City (7.45pm)

Queen of the South v East Fife (7.45pm)

Saturday July 29

Motherwell v East Fife (3pm)

Queen’s Park v Queen of the South (3pm)

GROUP H

Saturday July 15

Forfar Athletic v Cowdenbeath (3pm)

Montrose v St Mirren (3pm)

Tuesday July 18

Montrose v Forfar Athletic (7.45pm)

Arbroath v Cowdenbeath (7.45pm)

Saturday July 22

Cowdenbeath v Montrose (3pm)

St Mirren v Arbroath (3pm)

Tuesday July 25

Cowdenbeath v St Mirren (7.45pm)

Forfar Athletic v Arbroath (7.45pm)

Saturday July 29

Arbroath v Montrose (3pm)

St Mirren v Forfar Athletic (3pm)

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European representatives Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian in the last 16 on August 19-20.

Prize money confirmed

Clubs playing in this year’s Viaplay Cup will share a record-breaking £3million in prize money and TV income, the SPFL has announced.

Over £2.3 million in prize money will be shared with clubs for the 2023/24 Viaplay Cup – the highest in the competition’s history.

Each participating club is guaranteed to receive at least £24,000 while the winners will earn £380,000 in prize money.

The total prize money to be shared with clubs for the upcoming Viaplay Cup will amount to £2,361,000 – a rise of more than £200,000 from last season’s figure of £2,157,000.

The full schedule of prize monies is as follows:

1st round group stage – 5th position: £24,000

1st round group stage – 4th position: £25,500

1st round group stage – 3rd position: £27,500

1st round group stage – 5 worst runners-up: £32,000

2nd round losers – £55,000

Quarter-final losers – £87,500

Semi-final losers – £120,000

Runners-up – £175,000

Winners – £380,000

In addition, each club playing in a live televised Viaplay Cup tie (home or away) will receive a facility fee payment of £17,000 (group stage) and £27,000 (second round, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final).