Peterhead will shut out Dundee United noise and aim to take scalp, says co-manager Jordon Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead will shut out Dundee United noise and aim to take scalp, says co-manager Jordon Brown

The Blue Toon's opponents have lost their opening two Viaplay Cup matches against Spartans and Partick Thistle, piling the pressure on boss Jim Goodwin.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead's Jordon Brown battles for the ball against Partick Thistle.
Peterhead player/co-manager Jordon Brown in action against Partick Thistle in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown says his side’s focus on themselves, rather than the form of weekend Viaplay Cup opponents Dundee United.

The Blue Toon travel to Tannadice on Saturday with United having lost their opening two Group B clashes against Spartans and Partick Thistle – results which have put the spotlight on ex-Aberdeen gaffer Jim Goodwin.

In their own opening League Cup match, Peterhead drew 1-1 with Thistle at Balmoor Stadium, but missed out on a bonus point after losing the penalty shootout 10-9.

It was a positive start to the competitive season for the Buchan outfit, and Brown wants to build on that performance against Goodwin’s under-pressure side.

Brown said: “During pre-season we played junior teams, Highland League teams, a League One team and have now played Partick Thistle from the Championship.

“Dundee United have just come down from the Premiership, so it will be another tough test. There is a lot of noise around them just now, but we have to focus on ourselves and put in another positive performance.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin had a miserable afternoon at Ainslie Park when his side lost against Spartans in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS

“We want to build momentum ahead of the league season and be in the best possible position for that game against East Fife.

“We have to maintain the standard that we set last week. We go into every game wanting to win and put on a good show, so we will aim to do ourselves justice at Tannadice.”

Peterhead ‘excited’ by Tannadice challenge against under-fire Dundee United

Brown knows Dundee United will be looking to kick-start their season on home turf, but has backed his players to deal with whatever is thrown at them.

He added: “They will want to show a reaction and dominate the game, but it’s up to ourselves to take the noise out of that and show what we can do.

“We want to really frustrate them and keep doing what we have been, which is creating chances and trying to keep goals out at the other end. We know our numbers last year weren’t good enough, so that’s a main focus.

“It’s going to be an exciting game for us. The boys are looking forward to going there and implementing what we’ve been working on.”

Hamish Ritchie gets a show away for Peterhead against Partick Thistle.
Peterhead’s Hamish Ritchie in action against Partick Thistle. Image: Duncan Brown.

At Tannadice, Brown and co-boss Ryan Strachan will be looking to rotate their squad to maintain some freshness ahead of the league campaign starting on August 5.

He said: “We’ve got to manage the minutes for some of the players.

“Hamish Ritchie played 90 on Saturday which was probably half an hour more than we expected him to.

“Kieran Gibbons will remain out for a couple weeks with an injury and we’ve got an action plan in place to get him back fit again.

“We have to look after the boys and juggle the minutes – because our focus is the league.”

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead's Scott Ross and Partick Thistle's Ben Stanway battle for a header in the Viaplay Cup.
Scott Ross on finding his 'buzz' for football again at Peterhead under stewardship of…
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown shoots for goal in the first-half of the game against Edinburgh City. Image: Duncan Brown
Jack Brown says extending Peterhead deal was an ‘easy decision’
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan pleased to sign former Celtic youngster
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal against Partick Thistle. Image: Duncan Brown.
Hamish Ritchie impresses on comeback in Peterhead's penalty shootout defeat against Partick Thistle
Jason Brown is ready for the new campaign. Image: Duncan Brown.
Jason Brown insists Peterhead are a club transformed ahead of season kick-off in Viaplay…
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: SNS
Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown confident of a strong start in League Cup
Kieran Shanks celebrates his goal for Peterhead. Image: Newsline Media
Honours even between Cove Rangers and Peterhead
CR0043762 Callum Law story, Aberdeen. Connor Scully testimonial Cove Rangers v Fraserburgh. Cove's Mark Gallagher, left, and Fraserburgh's Ross Aitken. Saturday 8 July 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mark Gallagher relishing full-time chance with Cove Rangers
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture: Kieran Shanks, left, celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Buckie, with Danny Strachan Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pre-season friendly round-up: Peterhead get the better of Dyce
Peterhead's Jordon Brown.
Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown confident Blue Toon have the right formula for success