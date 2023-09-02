Club legend Rory McAllister plans to end career at Peterhead after making return on two-year deal

Rory McAllister is glad to be back at “home” with Peterhead as he spoke of his plans to end his illustrious career at the club.

The 36-year-old striker has signed a two-year player/coach deal after joining from Montrose for an undisclosed fee.

This will be McAllister’s third spell at Peterhead, having first played for the club in 2008 on loan during his time at Caley Thistle, before a highly successful period between 2011 and 2020 – when he cemented his status as a club legend.

During his last spell with the club, McAllister netted 194 goals in 335 appearances, and won League Two in 2014 and 2019.

He left Peterhead for Cove Rangers in January 2020, before moving to Montrose last summer.

His return to Balmoor came about after a chance meeting and catch-up on the golf course with Peterhead co-manager and close friend Ryan Strachan. Only a few hours later, a bid had reached Links Park.

McAllister said about his return: “When I left for Cove a few years ago, I just felt like I needed a bit of a change at that point in my career.

“I had a good bit of success there and then went to Montrose, but I don’t think I ever really settled there as a player.

“I bumped into Ryan on the golf course and he asked me how I was getting on and I just explained to him that I was struggling a bit with the travelling – I have a young family and the travel was getting too much.

“I’ve been back in training with Peterhead this week and it’s like I’ve never been away. I don’t know all the boys, but it just feels like being at home again.”

McAllister wants to make more memories with Peterhead

At 36, McAllister accepts his playing career is nearing its end – and he can’t think of a better place to hang up his boots than Peterhead.

But he isn’t wishing away time yet, as the talismanic striker thinks he has unfinished business and hopes to make an impact for the Blue Toon in League Two this season.

McAllister could make his third debut for the club against Stranraer on Saturday afternoon.

He said: “It’s probably the club I would love to finish my career with the most.

“I’ve got a lot of history here. I would love to add some more good stuff, and hopefully go out and finish my career on a high.

“I’d love to play for as long as I can, and if I can get more than the two years, then that would be great. But I feel physically good.

“I’ve started almost every week and played 90 minutes for the last year -and-a-half for Montrose, so hopefully I can get in the team here and start scoring some goals.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t be competing at the top end of the table – and adding another league title would be perfect.”

McAllister is also eager to embrace his role as coach at Peterhead, as he aims to pass on his knowledge to the club’s strikers, Kieran Shanks and Aberdeen loan youngster Aaron Reid.

He said: “Coaching was always going to be part of my next move. The next step for me was to start to transition into the coaching side of things.

“Ryan and Jordon (Brown) knew I wanted to do that, so it has worked out well.

“Hopefully I can help bring on the younger guys at the club with the knowledge and experience I’ve got from my career.

“I’d love to help them as much as I can and pass on the knowledge I’ve got to them, but every day is a school day – I’m sure they will teach me things, too.”