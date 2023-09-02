Club legend Rory McAllister plans to end career at Peterhead after making return on two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Club legend Rory McAllister plans to end career at Peterhead after making return on two-year deal

The 36-year-old striker has signed a two-year player/coach deal after joining from Montrose for an undisclosed fee.

By Sophie Goodwin
Rory McAllister in action for Peterhead during his previous spell in 2018.
Club legend Rory McAllister has returned to Peterhead on a two-year deal.

Rory McAllister is glad to be back at “home” with Peterhead as he spoke of his plans to end his illustrious career at the club.

This will be McAllister’s third spell at Peterhead, having first played for the club in 2008 on loan during his time at Caley Thistle, before a highly successful period between 2011 and 2020 – when he cemented his status as a club legend.

During his last spell with the club, McAllister netted 194 goals in 335 appearances, and won League Two in 2014 and 2019.

He left Peterhead for Cove Rangers in January 2020, before moving to Montrose last summer.

Rory McAllister fires a shot at goal while playing for Peterhead against Queen’s Park in 2018.

His return to Balmoor came about after a chance meeting and catch-up on the golf course with Peterhead co-manager and close friend Ryan Strachan. Only a few hours later, a bid had reached Links Park.

McAllister said about his return: “When I left for Cove a few years ago, I just felt like I needed a bit of a change at that point in my career.

“I had a good bit of success there and then went to Montrose, but I don’t think I ever really settled there as a player.

“I bumped into Ryan on the golf course and he asked me how I was getting on and I just explained to him that I was struggling a bit with the travelling – I have a young family and the travel was getting too much.

“I’ve been back in training with Peterhead this week and it’s like I’ve never been away. I don’t know all the boys, but it just feels like being at home again.”

McAllister wants to make more memories with Peterhead

At 36, McAllister accepts his playing career is nearing its end – and he can’t think of a better place to hang up his boots than Peterhead.

But he isn’t wishing away time yet, as the talismanic striker thinks he has unfinished business and hopes to make an impact for the Blue Toon in League Two this season.

McAllister could make his third debut for the club against Stranraer on Saturday afternoon.

He said: “It’s probably the club I would love to finish my career with the most.

“I’ve got a lot of history here. I would love to add some more good stuff, and hopefully go out and finish my career on a high.

“I’d love to play for as long as I can, and if I can get more than the two years, then that would be great. But I feel physically good.

Rory McAllister with the League Two trophy in 2014 during his previous spell with Peterhead.

“I’ve started almost every week and played 90 minutes for the last year -and-a-half for Montrose, so hopefully I can get in the team here and start scoring some goals.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t be competing at the top end of the table – and adding another league title would be perfect.”

McAllister is also eager to embrace his role as coach at Peterhead, as he aims to pass on his knowledge to the club’s strikers, Kieran Shanks and Aberdeen loan youngster Aaron Reid.

He said: “Coaching was always going to be part of my next move. The next step for me was to start to transition into the coaching side of things.

“Ryan and Jordon (Brown) knew I wanted to do that, so it has worked out well.

“Hopefully I can help bring on the younger guys at the club with the knowledge and experience I’ve got from my career.

“I’d love to help them as much as I can and pass on the knowledge I’ve got to them, but every day is a school day – I’m sure they will teach me things, too.”

Peterhead winger Robert Ward battles with East Fife's Sean Docherty on the opening day of the League Two season.
Betfred Cup 2018 Brechin City v Peterhead Glebe Park, Brechin Pictured is Peterhead captain Rory McAllister. Pictured on 14/07/2018 Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead against East Fife on the opening day of the League Two season.
Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Peterhead celebrate Kieran Shanks goal in the 5-3 win over Aberdeen B at North Lodge Park.
