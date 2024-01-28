Alexa Chung and James Nesbitt enjoy Burns Supper and dance the night away at Braemar’s Fife Arms

Alexa Chung and James Nesbitt celebrated Burns Night at The Fife Arms with haggis, neeps and tatties this weekend.

The model, 40, shared photos of her and the Northern Irish actor from the five-star hotel’s annual Burns Supper on Saturday.

James, 59, joined in the ceilidh dancing after readings from Taggart star Blythe Duff, who delivered the Address to the Haggis.

Alexa also posted photos from the Cairngorms National Park on Instagram hours before the formal dinner.

The Fife Arms: A celeb hotspot

The Fife Arms has become incredibly popular among Britain’s celebrities over the past few years.

The Deeside luxury resort has recently welcomed several famous faces.

John Bishop, Dame Maureen Lipman and Hugh Bonneville brought in the bells at the hotel’s famous Hogmanay party.

Actor and comedian John Bishop praised his stay at the resort, describing his visit as the “perfect way to start 2024″.

The previous year, actress Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri also joined in the New Year festivities..

Meanwhile, singer and songwriter Rita Ora visited the Braemar hotel last November.

The 32-year-old went to the resort as part of her trip to the north of Scotland.