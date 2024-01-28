Alexa Chung and James Nesbitt enjoy Burns Supper and dance the night away at Braemar’s Fife Arms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alexa Chung and James Nesbitt enjoy Burns Supper and dance the night away at Braemar’s Fife Arms

The model and the actor enjoyed a meal and ceilidh at the five-star resort in Braemar.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Alexa Chang and James Nesbitt at The Fire Arms in Braemar on Burns Night. Alexa Chang Instagram
Alexa Chang and James Nesbitt at The Fire Arms in Braemar on Burns Night. Alexa Chang Instagram

Alexa Chung and James Nesbitt celebrated Burns Night at The Fife Arms with haggis, neeps and tatties this weekend.

The model, 40, shared photos of her and the Northern Irish actor from the five-star hotel’s annual Burns Supper on Saturday.

James, 59, joined in the ceilidh dancing after readings from Taggart star Blythe Duff, who delivered the Address to the Haggis.

Alexa Chung in the Cairngorms before the Burns supper. Image: Instagram/Alexa Chung
James Nesbitt passionately dancing at the ceilidh. Image: Instagram/ Alexa Chung

Alexa also posted photos from the Cairngorms National Park on Instagram hours before the formal dinner.

 

The Fife Arms: A celeb hotspot

The Fife Arms has become incredibly popular among Britain’s celebrities over the past few years.

The Deeside luxury resort has recently welcomed several famous faces.

John Bishop and Hugh Bonneville started the New Year at the Fife Arms in Braemar. Image: Instagram/ John Bishop

John Bishop, Dame Maureen Lipman and Hugh Bonneville brought in the bells at the hotel’s famous Hogmanay party.

Actor and comedian John Bishop praised his stay at the resort, describing his visit as the “perfect way to start 2024″.

The previous year, actress Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri also joined in the New Year festivities..

Sharleen Spiteri and Dame Judi Dench at The Fife Arms in Braemar singing Waterloo. Image: Ewan Venters

Meanwhile, singer and songwriter Rita Ora visited the Braemar hotel last November.

The 32-year-old went to the resort as part of her trip to the north of Scotland.

John Bishop brings in New Year at Braemar with Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maureen Lipman

 

