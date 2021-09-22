Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay says recent youth academy reshuffle underlines Ross County’s desire to maximise vast catchment area

By Andy Skinner
September 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay

Malky Mackay feels the recent additions to Ross County’s youth academy can help the club maximise the potential available to them in the Highlands and Islands.

County last week appointed recently retired former Buckie Thistle striker John McLeod as their new head of academy recruitment, while Kenny Gilbert, Dave Mackay, Gary Souter and Gordon Clark are among seven further talent identification scouting recruits.

John McLeod.

Mackay has previously spoken of his high hopes for five youngsters who have been loaned out to Highland League clubs, in the form of Matthew Wright, Adam Mackinnon, Logan Ross, Ryan MacLeman and Ben Williamson.

The Staggies boss says creating a pathway for north-based talent to break into his first team is vital for the club’s long-term success.

Mackay said: “It was something I specifically left to Steven Ferguson and Gordon Duff.

“This is a huge area, that we need to own. We need to know everything that’s going on in the Highlands and Islands, and have our fingerprint everywhere.

“I have spoken about the five players who have gone to the Highland League. What we need to do is get underneath that and really reinvigorate what’s below that.

“That’s why we have brought fresh blood into this academy and are getting it rolling again.

“This next step of having a structure in place, and have John McLeod come in, with regional scouts poring and looking for the next Ross County players, is fundamental for this club to have a longer-term strategy going forward.”

Mackay previously worked as the Scottish FA performance director, before joining County as John Hughes’ successor as manager during the summer.

Malky Mackay during his time with the Scottish FA.

The former Cardiff City and Watford manager says the identification of talent is becoming an increasingly important part of youth development.

He added: “I was heavily involved in the talent identification side of the Scottish FA four years ago when I came up into the job.

“It’s a really exciting time for that part of the industry in this country, should people want to go and do that.

“Our guys have been on the courses, and that’s something I said was a pre-requisite to Steven Ferguson, because you get the inner workings of what talent ID is. Where do you find talent, how do you source it, how do you recognise it?

“Needless to say, it’s good that our club have now got that structure.”

Mackay feels the Staggies have a duty to provide footballing opportunities to the vast catchment area they operate within, adding: “I have been reading about the regeneration of German football, and they basically went back to square one after they got put out of the World Cup in the first round.

“They said ‘let’s look at this whole thing again’. If they didn’t do that and changed the way that they found players they would never have found Toni Kroos, who was stuck up a mountain somewhere playing for a village team when he was 12.

Striker Matthew Wright is on loan at Brora Rangers.

“When I see Adam MacKinnon and Matty Wright coming from Stornoway, and boys coming from far and wide to get down here and be given that chance with their mums and dads watching and driving three hours back home, it’s incredible commitment from families and we have a part to play in that.”

