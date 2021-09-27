Joseph Hungbo confident Ross County’s first league victory is imminent

Ross County winger Joseph Hungbo is optimistic the Staggies’ first league victory of the campaign is not far away.

County are winless from their opening seven Premiership matches, with Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Motherwell leaving them second bottom on goal difference above Dundee.

Malky Mackay’s side produced another strong display, but a lack of cutting edge again left them seeking a winning formula.

On-loan Watford player Hungbo is refusing to panic, and feels the Dingwall men must aim to produce the same level of performance when they travel to Dundee United on Saturday.

He said: “I felt like we dominated the game.

“We controlled the game and had the most chances, but the harsh reality is the fine margins made the difference between a win and a loss.

“We’ve got that foundation where we work harder than the other team. We’ve got so many threats going forward.

“It just takes that one moment for us to make it all work. I definitely feel we are doing it on the training pitch, but sometimes it just doesn’t work for us on the day.

“Hopefully we can go again next week and make it right. Hopefully we can come in and do better, and keep the same rhythm going.

“For me, we are on fire in terms of how we play. We just have to take the chances we have, and when we get into those positions we’ve just got to bury it.”

Hungbo impressed after coming on as a half-time substitute for the injured Regan Charles-Cook, hitting the bar when the scoreline was locked at 1-1.

The Englishman was frustrated he couldn’t influence the result in the way he had intended, adding: “The manager made sure when I came on I did what was needed.

“I came on and made sure I stamped my authority.

“At 1-1, anyone could change the game. I thought that would have been me as much as I tried to make a difference, the result is the result.

“We will move on from our performance and take it on to next week.”

Hungbo was making just his third substitute appearance since his switch to the Highlands in August, with the 21-year-old enjoying the fresh challenge he has been presented with.

He added: “It has been different for me, it’s something I’m not used to but that’s what the challenge is all about.

“You want to spread your wings far and wide and experience different cultures of football.

“I have settled in as well as I possibly can, I’ve just got to make sure that while I’m here I make the most of it and help the team.

“It’s physically demanding. Everyone is aggressive and you’ve just got to make sure you are 10 times on it.

“You’ve got to understand you’ve got to beat the person you are in front of, and you’ve got to battle every time you step on that pitch.

“To be fair we did that against Motherwell. If we keep performing how we are, we will get the results we need.”