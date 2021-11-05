Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VAR is the way forward, says Ross County manager Malky Mackay

By Paul Chalk
November 5, 2021, 11:45 am
VAR (video assistant referees) remain a hot topic and the system could be coming to Scotland.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has given the thumbs-up to VAR arriving in Scottish football.

The Scottish FA and SPFL recently co-hosted a meeting with Premiership clubs on the proposed introduction of VAR for all men’s top-tier league matches and selected cup matches.

SPFL clubs will get the chance to vote on it early next year, with top-flight sides seemingly in favour of it.

Malky Mackay, who was performance director at the Scottish FA, has had his say on VAR.

Only last week, Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass confirmed the Reds would be voting yes for VAR.

And Mackay, whose most recent role before taking over at Premiership side County this summer was Scottish FA performance director, was involved in talks with clubs on the topic before.

Goal-line technology is fantastic

The Victoria Park boss sees the introduction of the technology as a step in the right direction.

He said: “It was something we discussed when I was at the Scottish FA. At the time, finances were a huge problem.

“I’m not sure if it is VAR light they are now talking about, but I am a fan of it.

“I don’t think anybody now questions the goal-line technology – it is fantastic.

This penalty decision after Rangers’ Fashion Sakala went down under a challenge from Aberdeen’s Damian Bates was a huge talking point. Would VAR have made it any clearer?

“I know VAR was sticky and I know from being involved with UEFA as well, there have been various iterations to make it better and better.

“Generally, it cuts out a lot of errors and as long as it stays fairly fluid, as long as the game doesn’t stop for too long and it means correct decisions are being made.

“We’ve seen various sendings-off overturned that would have spoiled a game, penalties that were actually a dive. I know there are still issues but I’m in favour overall.

“I think anything that can benefit the game by encouraging correct decisions is for the good.

“It was always going to take a couple of years and from the time they rolled it out to now it is massively different.”

Errors will reduce with VAR

Mackay reckons the error rate will drop with the introduction of VAR, although there will still be an element of human error.

He added: “Listen referees are human and the people sitting in front of screens are human, but how it is used has got better.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

“The referee can go to the monitor at the side of the pitch, rather than just being told from the van that there’s a change in decision. The referee making that decision on the pitch makes a big difference.

“You’ve still got the man in the middle in charge. There will still be mistakes but, over the piece, if it is bringing errors down to 80 or 90 per cent then that’s better than before.

“There will always be issues but it takes them right down now. That can only be good for the game.”

