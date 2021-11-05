VAR is the way forward, says Ross County manager Malky Mackay

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has given the thumbs-up to VAR arriving in Scottish football.

The Scottish FA and SPFL recently co-hosted a meeting with Premiership clubs on the proposed introduction of VAR for all men’s top-tier league matches and selected cup matches.

SPFL clubs will get the chance to vote on it early next year, with top-flight sides seemingly in favour of it.

Only last week, Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass confirmed the Reds would be voting yes for VAR.

And Mackay, whose most recent role before taking over at Premiership side County this summer was Scottish FA performance director, was involved in talks with clubs on the topic before.

Goal-line technology is fantastic

The Victoria Park boss sees the introduction of the technology as a step in the right direction.

He said: “It was something we discussed when I was at the Scottish FA. At the time, finances were a huge problem.

“I’m not sure if it is VAR light they are now talking about, but I am a fan of it.

“I don’t think anybody now questions the goal-line technology – it is fantastic.

“I know VAR was sticky and I know from being involved with UEFA as well, there have been various iterations to make it better and better.

“Generally, it cuts out a lot of errors and as long as it stays fairly fluid, as long as the game doesn’t stop for too long and it means correct decisions are being made.

“We’ve seen various sendings-off overturned that would have spoiled a game, penalties that were actually a dive. I know there are still issues but I’m in favour overall.

“I think anything that can benefit the game by encouraging correct decisions is for the good.

“It was always going to take a couple of years and from the time they rolled it out to now it is massively different.”

Errors will reduce with VAR

Mackay reckons the error rate will drop with the introduction of VAR, although there will still be an element of human error.

He added: “Listen referees are human and the people sitting in front of screens are human, but how it is used has got better.

“The referee can go to the monitor at the side of the pitch, rather than just being told from the van that there’s a change in decision. The referee making that decision on the pitch makes a big difference.

“You’ve still got the man in the middle in charge. There will still be mistakes but, over the piece, if it is bringing errors down to 80 or 90 per cent then that’s better than before.

“There will always be issues but it takes them right down now. That can only be good for the game.”