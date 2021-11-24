Malky Mackay wants Ross County to make most of Dingwall home comforts

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is eager to spark a run of home momentum with a first Dingwall win of the campaign against Hibernian tonight.

The Staggies’ only victory from their opening 12 league matches came in their 5-0 triumph away to Dundee last month.

That has left them four points adrift of the Dark Blues, ahead of a busy run of 10 matches before the winter break on January 2.

With six of those fixtures coming at Victoria Park, Mackay is determined to give the Dingwall faithful reason to cheer during the festive period.

Mackay, who has a fully fit squad for Hibs’ visit tonight, said: “Getting the chance to be up here for a sustained period is good. The pitch is fantastic and a run of games here will be excellent.

“We’ve actually done okay on the road in terms of the performances.

“This is our home stadium and I want to keep showing our fans what these players can achieve this year – and get our first home win as well.”

County desperate to resume fixtures

Mackay has no qualms about the busy upcoming schedule, insisting his players are eager to get back into action having not played since their 4-2 loss to Rangers at Ibrox on November 7.

He added: “There is a desperation to get back into it again. I’ve talked to them about this – we’ve got 10 games in six weeks.

“It is heavy going, but we’re coming off another stop-start period. It isn’t anybody’s fault, but the two free weekends on top of the international break was kind of bizarre.

“The schedule always looked quite bitty after coming off the back of doing well at Dundee.

“We have a very intense period coming up with not a lot of time off, but they’re champing at the bit for it.

“Everyone’s really looking forward to getting their teeth into football again.

“We balance time off with hard work, tactical work and rest periods, but we want to play football. Getting back to that is what we need.”

County need no warning about Hibs’ threat, after Jack Ross’ side produced a stunning 3-1 victory over Rangers in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Mackay, whose side were defeated 3-0 when they last faced the Edinburgh outfit at Easter Road in August, says the Staggies must show belief in their own game.

He added: “Everyone in the league sees everyone else every week, so there’s nothing hidden.

“We know the strength of their squad and how they play, and where they can cause us issues.

“The challenge on Wednesday night is to cause them problems as well.”