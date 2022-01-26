Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay bemoans lack of parity in key penalty decisions in Ross County’s defeat to Dundee United

By Andy Skinner
January 26, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay was frustrated at the lack of parity applied by referee David Munro in two crucial penalty decisions in the 2-1 loss to Dundee United.

County had led through Regan Charles-Cook, before United levelled through Nicky Clark’s spot-kick which followed a handball award against Declan Drysdale.

Clark went on to score the winner for United with a header in stoppage time.

Mackay felt the award of United’s penalty was inconsistent with a decision not to penalise Dylan Levitt for a handball incident in the first half.

Nicky Clark celebrates netting a penalty for Dundee United.

He said: “Somebody has sent me the picture of a stonewall penalty we should have had in the first half when the boy’s arm was out. I don’t really understand that one – if they are going to do the same for both then that one is clear.

“If we are going by ball to hand rather than hand to ball, Declan’s hand is not up, it’s down by his body.

“I just think if you don’t do one, you don’t do the other. The crowd are going to shout for it but I’m just looking for a bit of parity on that one.

“I’m disappointed with that.

“The first half was a fairly sticky affair for both teams with not many chances for both teams. In the second half we changed it a little bit and stepped on to the game with two or three great chances.

“We looked as though we were on the ascendancy but after they scored the penalty, it gave them a little bit of momentum and they got the cross in and scored from it. I’m disappointed we lost the game.”

Regan Charles-Cook celebrates scoring against Dundee United with Jake Vokins.

County have a difficult task in their efforts to bounce back from the defeat when they host champions Rangers on Saturday.

Mackay is confident his players can put the late setback behind them.

He added: “Coming out of Tannadice on a Wednesday night as Ross County being gutted we lost, there’s certainly a sea change in terms of that.

“We are a group of players, staff and a club that was coming down looking to win the game.

“There is confidence that we are in every game we play. We’ve just got to keep the momentum going.

“There have been times before when we have not had the rub of the green but played OK, so we just need to get back to that again. It’s up to us to get ourselves dusted down and get recovered and ready for the weekend.”

