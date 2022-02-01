Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay lauds Ross County’s home record following 1-1 draw with Aberdeen

By Andy Skinner
February 1, 2022, 10:51 pm
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Ross County manager Malky MacKay shouts instructions to his team during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, on February 01, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Ross County manager Malky MacKay shouts instructions to his team during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, on February 01, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is proud of the home record the Staggies are developing.

The 1-1 draw against Aberdeen means the Staggies have now lost only one of their last seven at Dingwall, which came late on against champions Celtic.

Mackay feels his side is standing up to the challenge of all sides they face in the Premiership at home.

Ross Callachan celebrates netting for Ross County against Aberdeen.

Mackay said: “It was a war of attrition. Both teams went hard at it. I was asked about the fact it was a physical game as there were a lot of cards.

“I thought it was a game where the two teams competed really well, but I don’t think there should have been many cards. It ended up being a situation where there were so many players on cards that one mistake could have ended up with a spoiled game.

“I don’t think there was a bad tackle in the game. It was a good, entertaining game.

“Great credit to our groundsman because looking at the surface, it’s spectacular. The fact the wind dropped from being terrible in the morning, it was a lovely night for a game.

“I’m also really delighted with one defeat in seven at Victoria Park now. Aberdeen are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they have come here and they go away with only a point.

“It’s great credit to where this group has actually got to. We went a goal down, we stayed calm and we know we can score.”

County were missing Ash Maynard-Brewer, Jack Baldwin and Blair Spittal for the visit of the Dons.

Mackay hopes he will have bigger numbers to pick from for Saturday’s trip to Dundee.

He added: “Coming into the game we had some knocks and walking wounded after the amount of effort and energy that went into the game against Rangers at the weekend.

“To then show some spirit tonight against a really good team, I’m really proud of the players – and it shows where we’re going as a team.

“We now need to show against Dundee the confidence to say we’ve just played Rangers and Aberdeen and neither has managed to beat us. We’ve had a good go against both.

“We’ll go there knowing that game is going to be just as hard – any game in this league is.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

“Everyone is vying for something and we can see teams picking up again in the last couple of weeks.

“We’ve got to make sure we put the same effort into every game, against every team.

“And if we do that we’ve got a group here with a never say die attitude.

“Heads don’t go down after their goal and we managed to get a foothold back in the game.”

