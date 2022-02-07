Ross County fan view: Dare the Staggies start dreaming of the top six?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County fan view: Dare the Staggies start dreaming of the top six?

By Peter Mackay
February 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 11:54 am
Regan Charles-Cook celebrates his goal for Ross County against Dundee.
Malky Mackay guided the Staggies back up the A9 with three points in the bag.

However it was far from plain sailing after Dundee new boy Zak Rudden slammed past Laidlaw following some clever link up play from Paul McMullan and Jordan McGhee.

Dundee looked the more threatening of the two in the first half, but the County defence was strong enough to limit them to any clear-cut chances.

Just before half-time County cut the lead as Joseph Hungbo fired through the hands of Adam Legzdins who really should have made a comfortable save.

The cinch Premiership top scorer Regan Charles-Cook added another magnificent chapter to his remarkable turnaround story.

Stepping up to strike a penalty after Cammy Kerr was alleged to handle the ball inside the box, County fans were confident of taking the lead. A stuttered run up led to an easy save by Legzdins.

The graceful Grenadian didn’t squander his confidence and made amends for his miss when he latched onto a perfect through ball from Jordan White.

Calamitous defending from the 12th placed side caused Kerr and Ryan Sweeny to run into each other and allow ‘Cookie’ a one on one.

Ross County’s Regan Charles-Cook scores to make it 2-1  against Dundee. 

He finished with aplomb into the top left corner leaving Legzdins to bemoan the defence in front of him. The rocketed finish is arguably the best of Charles-Cook’s 11 goals this campaign.

A win at Dens gives the Staggies a sizable cushion of seven points from the play-off spot, and eight from the bottom placed hosts.

With eight matches still to be played before the split, Malky’s men are just four points away from the top six.

It is too early to dare to dream, but what once looked impossible at the start of the season is now a real possibility if this vein of form is maintained.

From being four points adrift with ten games played, to thinking about reaching the top half of the table is simply miraculous.

