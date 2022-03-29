Ross County’s Harry Paton backed for World Cup squad – by north-based Canada Gold Cup hero

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gold-Cup-winning Canadian star Richard Hastings reckons Ross County midfielder Harry Paton can make a genuine push to represent his country at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Former County and Caley Thistle defender Hastings was capped 59 times by Canada, who this week reached the World Cup for the first time since their sole appearance on the global stage in 1986.

Paton, 24, was called into Canada’s squad last year, but catching Covid shattered his chances of making his debut. He has spoken of his desire, however, to make the cut for the World Cup – and now his nation has made it in style.

Canada’s 4-0 win over Jamaica has them leading their Concacaf qualifying section as nations battle for make this winter’s competition.

They will finish in one of the top three automatic World Cup places and currently are in front of USA and Mexico in these closing stages of the qualifying competition.

Hastings, who is boss of Highland League side Inverurie Locos, scored a memorable golden goal winner against Mexico as Canada went on to win the 2000 Gold Cup, which North America’s continental football championship.

Huge incentive will drive Paton on

County return to Premiership action this weekend against Hearts, sitting seventh in the Premiership with a crack at making the top six not unrealistic.

And Hastings believes Paton, who has played 24 times for the Staggies this term, will put himself into selection contention should he help the Dingwall club secure a top-half finish.

He said: “I know it’s a huge ambition of Harry, to play for Canada and he been part of the squad and been on camps with the squad.

“He was unlucky when he caught Covid and had to isolate, but he’s on the radar, which is the main thing. If he can continue to do well at Ross County, he can put himself in the frame.

“As you can imagine, everyone will want to be part of the Canada squad now and it heightens the competition for places, and Harry will want to be part of that.

“The management will look at where all the players are playing their club football.

“Where your club is positioned in the league will be looked at by the manager John Herdman. With players scattered all over the world, if he can see you’re at a club doing well it can have a bearing on who makes it.

“You’ve got to stay in the manager’s thoughts. You have to ensure you’re performing well, at your best. It might also need a bit of luck, with others missing out with injury.”

Tough route to finals for Canada

Canada had to win their initial four-nation qualification section before embarking on a final 14-fixture stage.

Hastings feels the players deserve immense credit to come through as more than worthy World Cup entrants.

He said: “Although I don’t live over there, having represented Canada for many years, I know how hard it is to qualify.

“It is testament to the squad and management that they’ve not only qualified, but they lead the qualifying table. They are worthy of their place in the World Cup. They’ve not just got over the line.

“It has been a brilliant campaign. There is a lot of talent coming through and they’ve gelled at the right time.

“A lot of people don’t know how long the qualification process is for countries such as Canada.

“On top of that, the countries you have to go to are tough environments. You can be playing in 35-degrees or be in a country where they don’t let you sleep at night when you’re in your hotel. Anything can happen and it really is a tough qualification.

“When you come back to play games in Canada, you have to do your best to make it hard for your opponents. Playing in freezing conditions makes it hard for them, too.”

World Cup return is ‘surreal’

Hastings is still pinching himself, taking in the achievement of the current Canadian aces returning to the biggest stage and he reckons the story is far from over.

He added: “It’s surreal to think when we watch this next World Cup Canada will be there. The first World Cup I watched was in 1986 when Canada were last in it, so it will be strange.

“I fancy them to do well. I don’t, of course, mean go and win it, but they will give a good account of themselves.

“They are leading the CONCACAF group and will come into the World Cup with a lot of confidence.

“There are a number of well-established players in the squad who play at big clubs in Europe, so why not go and make a name for themselves even more?”

When Canada competed in the World Cup in Mexico some 36 years ago, they bowed out without a point or a goal, but it seems they’re better equipped to make an impact with the action starting on November 21.

The draw will be made this Friday. Scotland, who have yet to face war-torn Ukraine in a delayed play-off semi-final, are in the hat – along with potential play-off final rivals Wales – who saw off Austria in their semi.