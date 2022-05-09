Malky Mackay expects Ross County to face fully firing Rangers at Ibrox

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay is not expecting Rangers to drop their focus when Ross County make the trip to Ibrox on Wednesday.

Celtic have all but clinched the Premiership title, having established a six-point gap in addition to being 20 strikes ahead on goal difference.

It leaves Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s men with little to play for in their remaining two league matches.

The Gers have reached the final of the Europa League, however, where they will face German side Eintracht Frankfurt, which will quickly be followed by the Scottish Cup final against Hearts.

Despite the lack of stakes for the Gers on league duty, Mackay is expecting to face a buoyant side.

He said: “When I look at what their mix of players is right now, I’ll be very surprised if it’s not a very strong squad that’s against us on Wednesday.

“Then they have seven days before they go and play the final, so it’s going to be an intense atmosphere.

“You want to play in the best atmospheres, and you want to play against top players, and that’s what we’ll come up against on Wednesday night.

“They’ve had an incredible run to the final, and it has really put Scottish football on the map again which is fantastic credit to Rangers.

“They have two finals in 10 days, and we have a league game in there, so we have to make sure that we’re on the ball.”

Cup final places up for grabs at Ibrox

Mackay believes the upcoming two cup finals will serve as further motivation for the Gers to perform at their best.

The Staggies boss, whose side have scored at least two goals in each of the three matches against Rangers this term, added: “If it’s mathematically possible, I don’t think you’ll ever find Rangers giving up the title.

“What you’ll also have as well as that euphoria of the last week at their club is that people will be wanting to chap on the manager’s door looking to get into both cup final teams.

“Any footballer would be desperate to play in these two big cup finals, so with that being the case they will be trying to showcase their ability in any way they can leading up to it to get the manager to pick them.

“I don’t see anything other than a strong Rangers and a tough task ahead of us.”

Staggies eager to finish campaign on high

County’s defeat to Motherwell on Saturday was a blow to their hopes of qualifying for Europe, with the Steelmen leapfrogging them into fifth place.

Mackay says County will be going all out to keep their bid alive, with their final game of the season coming at home to Dundee United on Saturday.

He added: “We’ve got two games to go, and until the end of those two games I think this season has shown that nobody can hedge bets on anything or anyone.

“It turned into six games left where we could all still make it, and I don’t think it’s any different with two games left.

“We’ll take it like we would anything else – we’ll try to win both of our next two games, and if anything happens after that, we’ll see.”