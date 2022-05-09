Win by any means mantra in play-offs for Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds doesn’t care how Caley Thistle play against Arbroath in this week’s Premiership play-off semi-final tie – a win by any manner of means will do.

The Championship’s top two-scoring teams go head-to-head, with runners-up Arbroath scoring one more than ICT with 54 goals throughout a terrific season to finish a place above Inverness in second.

Inverness head coach Dodds, whose side defeated Partick Thistle 3-1 over two legs in last week’s play-off quarter-final, are at home on Tuesday before they head to Gayfield for Friday’s return.

Caley Thistle beat Arbroath 1-0 at Gayfield on the opening day of the campaign and that was the only home league loss Dick Campbell’s men suffered on their way to second place behind champions Kilmarnock.

Overall, Inverness took seven points from the 12 available against the Red Lichties, but will face opponents fresh and rested since their last game – a 3-0 win against Morton on April 29 when Campbell made nine sweeping changes.

Dodds would take 1-0 wins twice over

Despite scoring plenty of goals as a team, Dodds puts the value of the result above how pleasing on the eye it is over these two legs, with St Johnstone the likely Premiership play-off final opponents on May 20 and 23.

He said: “We each know about one other. Arbroath are where they are because they have good players who give their manager everything.

“They will be a tough nut to crack, but we’re capable of cracking that nut.

“We have shared the goals about and defenders and midfielders have chipped in. We have scored some great goals this season. It is incredible.

“I hope somebody goes and does it, but I don’t care if it’s a winger, defender, midfielder or striker. We have been free-scoring, but I would take 1-0 wins in both legs.

“While it would be nice to win by a good margin, we just want to ensure we’re still in the tie when we go to Gayfield.

“The closer you get the more tense it gets. I don’t care if they are good games, as long as we win.

“That is me being selfish. I want to win, if they win ugly I don’t care.

“If it is spectacular and they are good games and we get through (that’s great but) I will take getting through and two ugly games – I don’t care if they are not spectacular.”

Fans can play key role again for ICT

Dodds again praised the ICT fans who have rallied behind the high-flying side and he urged them to back his players as they seek to get their noses in front by the end of Tuesday’s action.

He said: “Our fans are getting behind this promotion bid and they are getting noisier. They are turning up in their numbers and we need a push again.

“I know it is asking a lot, it has been a long season, ups and downs, but we got ourselves here and playing well and we need the fans to turn up as they are some help when they are at it.

“I hope they turn up and get behind us.”

‘We can’t be in a better place’ – Dodds

Eight wins from their last 10 fixtures has given Caley Thistle plenty of drive ahead of these crunch clashes with Arbroath.

And Dodds believes it’s clicking into place at the perfect time, although he knows only the best will do against their part-time rivals.

He added: “Everything about us right now is positive. Even during our 11-game winless run, I was still positive because my boys were knocking their pan in, trying so hard to get a result.

“It just wasn’t happening at the time, but now we are getting our rewards. It is coming together.

“We can’t be in a better place, but we know what Arbroath bring. Dick Campbell has been brilliant, being nominated for manager of the year and rightly so.

“Arbroath are good lads, solid and hard-working. We will have to be at it to progress and get a crack at the Premiership team.

“But Arbroath will be tough. We know what they offer, like Partick last week. We have met four times this season and it’s a game we’re looking forward to.

“I think there’s a bit of pressure relieved after getting through the quarter-final.

“We know the rewards at the end of it, to get a crack at what looks like being St Johnstone in the final, although that’s not confirmed just yet, it would be brilliant.”

Goal star Samuels impresses Dodds

Striker Austin Samuels hit the winner in both legs against Partick last week and Dodds praised the 21-year-old former Wolves forward for finding form.

He said: “Austin is young and inexperienced and I’m loving these guys gaining experience and getting game time. They are in a confident frame of mind.

“Austin is a lovely lad. He wants to play, gain minutes and score goals. He is getting that as well.

“I have always said that (even during that) run of 11 games without a win, this is a happy place to be and the boys love coming to work and that is what I want at this club.”

Ridgers is clean sheet king for ICT

Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers created a new club record of 68 clean sheets when he helped shut out Partick Thistle in Friday’s 1-0 win, edging in front of Mark Brown’s high tally achieved between 2002 and 2007.

Dodds praised his number one for digging deep to replace Cammy Mackay in the side after his own impressive form between the sticks.

He added: “I’m pleased for the big man. Mark won his place back in the team and that is how I want it.

🙌 Congratulations to @MarkRidgers who got his 68th Clean Sheet for the club against Partick Thistle, which is a new club record. pic.twitter.com/cFXHI0D8KQ — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 7, 2022

“I’ve been delighted with the game-time Cammy got, but Mark brings the solidity and it has paid off in recent games. In these games, you need experience and that showed against Partick.”

Tom Walsh and Roddy MacGregor are sidelined with injury for Tuesday’s match, but Wallace Duffy returns to the fold, with Scott Allardice and Aaron Doran also involved last week against Partick.