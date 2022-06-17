Ross County refreshed and ready to roll in Italian pre-season training camp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay says Ross County will be ready to hit the ground running as they begin their build-up to the new campaign.

The Staggies return for pre-season training next week, before they travel to Verona in Italy for a week-long training camp on June 25.

County’s players have been on a close-season break since concluding their Premiership campaign against Dundee United on May 14.

The club was boosted this week as defender Alex Iacovitti and midfielder David Cancola signed new contracts.

Mackay is also on the lookout for new additions to his squad, but he says the downtime has been crucial for his core of players who have remained from last term.

The Staggies boss said: “I’m really looking forward to getting away to Verona for a week.

“Great credit to (chairman) Roy MacGregor for allowing that to happen. I’ve targeted a place where I want us to go and work in, so I’m really looking forward to getting the lads out there and back into it again.

“It’s pretty crazy considering it’s been a long, hard season. They absolutely need and deserve the four weeks off.

“We have to try and give them a breather again, because not just physically but mentally it has been a long, hard season, and a lot of emotion goes into that.”

Mackay insists the need for downtime also applies to County’s backroom staff.

The Staggies boss praised the behind-the-scenes efforts at Victoria Park, insisting the Dingwall club operate with fewer staff than any other club he has worked for.

Small staff pool together at club

Mackay feels County’s success in finishing sixth last term was down to more than just the players on the pitch.

He added: “It’s for the staff as well, they’ve put a lot of time, effort and energy into it, so it’s a similar situation for them as well.

“Everyone needs a little break to get away from it, decompress and spend some quality time with their families so that when we do come back we’re ready to go.

“It’s a warm area to come and work in, and our fanbase has grown and our fans have grown towards that team and the team have grown towards the fans.

“I work for a terrific guy in our chief executive Steven Ferguson, and I talk to Mr MacGregor every day in life, so it really does make a difference.

“I’ve talked about having a group of players with no egos, and we have a very small staff here that pull together. I’ve never been at a football club where there have been so few people running it.

“Sometimes there’s something to be said for that, because their hearts are in it. It really is a passion and a vocation for most people.

“When you pull all that together and you give it a focus, you give it a target, you show that there’s a journey that’s going on, sometimes that’s why little successes can happen.”