Ross County refreshed and ready to roll in Italian pre-season training camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County refreshed and ready to roll in Italian pre-season training camp

By Andy Skinner
June 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 11:06 am
Ross County manager Malky Mackay will take his team to Verona, Italy, next weekend (June 25).
Ross County manager Malky Mackay will take his team to Verona, Italy, next weekend (June 25).

Malky Mackay says Ross County will be ready to hit the ground running as they begin their build-up to the new campaign.

The Staggies return for pre-season training next week, before they travel to Verona in Italy for a week-long training camp on June 25.

County’s players have been on a close-season break since concluding their Premiership campaign against Dundee United on May 14.

The club was boosted this week as defender Alex Iacovitti and midfielder David Cancola signed new contracts.

Mackay is also on the lookout for new additions to his squad, but he says the downtime has been crucial for his core of players who have remained from last term.

The Staggies boss said: “I’m really looking forward to getting away to Verona for a week.

“Great credit to (chairman) Roy MacGregor for allowing that to happen. I’ve targeted a place where I want us to go and work in, so I’m really looking forward to getting the lads out there and back into it again.

The training camp in Verona, Northern Italy, where Ross County will be based for a week of pre-season training from June 25.

“It’s pretty crazy considering it’s been a long, hard season. They absolutely need and deserve the four weeks off.

“We have to try and give them a breather again, because not just physically but mentally it has been a long, hard season, and a lot of emotion goes into that.”

Mackay insists the need for downtime also applies to County’s backroom staff.

The Staggies boss praised the behind-the-scenes efforts at Victoria Park, insisting the Dingwall club operate with fewer staff than any other club he has worked for.

Small staff pool together at club

Mackay feels County’s success in finishing sixth last term was down to more than just the players on the pitch.

He added:  “It’s for the staff as well, they’ve put a lot of time, effort and energy into it, so it’s a similar situation for them as well.

“Everyone needs a little break to get away from it, decompress and spend some quality time with their families so that when we do come back we’re ready to go.

“It’s a warm area to come and work in, and our fanbase has grown and our fans have grown towards that team and the team have grown towards the fans.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor works well with manager Malky Mackay.

“I work for a terrific guy in our chief executive Steven Ferguson, and I talk to Mr MacGregor every day in life, so it really does make a difference.

“I’ve talked about having a group of players with no egos, and we have a very small staff here that pull together. I’ve never been at a football club where there have been so few people running it.

“Sometimes there’s something to be said for that, because their hearts are in it. It really is a passion and a vocation for most people.

“When you pull all that together and you give it a focus, you give it a target, you show that there’s a journey that’s going on, sometimes that’s why little successes can happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]