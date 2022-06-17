Ross County manager Malky Mackay fearless ahead of tricky league start away to Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay fearless ahead of tricky league start away to Hearts

By Paul Chalk
June 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 6:17 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay takes his team to Tynecastle for the opening Premiership game on July 30.
Malky Mackay is relishing Ross County starting the Premiership season with a trip to tackle Hearts next month.

The fixtures were released by the SPFL on Friday morning and Staggies will be off to Edinburgh on July 30 to face Robbie Neilson’s Jambos.

The capital club were clearly the third best team in Scotland last season behind champions Celtic and runners-up Rangers.

Robbie Neilson’s Hearts finished 13 points clear of fourth-placed Dundee United last season.

Hearts won’t take County lightly after the Dingwall team banished a disappointing start to last term after a massive summer of upheaval to surge all the way up to sixth place, missing out on a European spot by just five points.

The Dingwall side were tricky opponents for Hearts in 2021/22, holding them to draws on three occasions and giving them a run for their money in a 2-1 loss in Edinburgh on Boxing Day.

Although he would have preferred a home game to start with, Mackay expects a brilliant opening occasion for his men and fans in Gorgie.

He said: “It’s a tough start. You don’t get too much harder than Hearts at Tynecastle, but it’s a fantastic stadium with a good atmosphere within it.

“We had some really good games against Hearts last season, so we’re looking forward to it.

“It would have been great to get an opener at home, but you deal with the situation as it is.”

Top three within first five games

County kick off their home campaign on August 6 with the visit of champions Celtic.

Overall, within their first five matches, the Staggies will face the top three teams from last season, with a match away to Rangers set for August 27.

Ross County’s Premiership fixtures for the upcoming season.

Mackay smiled at the fixtures lining up as they are at the start, but is fearless rather than fearful about the challenging early matches.

He said: “Thank you to my friends at the SPFL for giving us that – a nice start.

“But you have to play them all. We have Hearts away and Celtic at home. It is a tough start, but we are really looking forward to getting going.”

Mackay wants to play role of Santa

Another eye-catching date for the diary is the visit of league runners-up and Europa League finalists Rangers on Christmas Eve.

The manager hopes he can play the role of Santa and bring festive cheers to Staggies supporters.

Matthew Wright scored a dramatic equaliser in a 3-3 home draw for Ross County against Rangers in January.

He added: “It will be interesting playing on Christmas Eve. We’re at home and hopefully plenty of our fans can turn out for it.

“Everyone will be rushing about for their presents, but hopefully we can give our fans a wee present with a result against Rangers.”

Planning needed due to early break

The World Cup being played in Qatar this winter means there is a winter shutdown from November 13 to December 17.

Mackay explained he and his coaches will plan appropriately for this shift in schedule.

He said: “It’s going to be different for everyone, throughout the whole of Europe, so we have to make sure we balance that in terms of having time off with maybe some warm weather training.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

“It worked well last season, in terms of the small winter break we got after Christmas.

“We were planning on going abroad, but because of Covid, all the Premiership clubs decided not to do that.

“We decided to have a week’s break in Edinburgh with the team. So, we will look at it as the season progresses and all eyes will be on the World Cup at that point.”

League Cup comes before league start

County’s first competitive game of the new season is in the Premier Sports Cup on July 9 when they go to Highland League runners-up Buckie Thistle.

The side will also face Dunfermline Athletic (home) on July 16, Alloa Athletic (away) on July 19, and East Fife (home) on July 23 in the competition.

Next weekend, Mackay and his player pool head to Verona, Italy, for a week of pre-season training in the sunshine.

