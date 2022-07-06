Ross Laidlaw targeting first prolonged cup run with Ross County as first game of season approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Laidlaw targeting first prolonged cup run with Ross County as first game of season approaches

By Andy Skinner
July 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 6, 2022, 12:00 pm
Ross Laidlaw.

Ross Laidlaw is targeting what he feels is an overdue run with Ross County in the Premier Sports Cup this season.

The Staggies start competitive action on Saturday when they make the trip to Highland League runners-up Buckie Thistle in their first Group C fixture on Saturday.

County will then face Dunfermline, Alloa Athletic and East Fife in a bid to reach the last-16.

The Dingwall outfit were denied the opportunity to qualify from the group stage in the early days of Malky Mackay’s reign last season.

A Covid outbreak forced them to forfeit their first two matches, against Forfar Athletic and Dundee, ruling them out of contention.

Goalkeeper Laidlaw has yet to experience a prolonged cup run since joining the Staggies in 2019.

A memorable 2-0 victory over Celtic at Parkhead in November 2020 took them to the last eight of the League Cup, but they were defeated by Livingston the following month.

Laidlaw – who will compete with new signing Jake Eastwood for the number one jersey this term – is eager to put that right in this year’s competition.

He said: “We never got a good campaign last year because of Covid. We were knocked out before we had even started.

“One of the challenges the manager has set us this year is to see if we can get a good cup run.

“Since I have been at the club that we haven’t really had a cup run which has been a disappointment.

“We beat Celtic two years ago, but we have not really had the run at trying to get to Hampden.

“That’s got to be the challenge for us. We know it’s going to be difficult, and we need to get through the group stages first.

“It would be good to get a wee run in the cup this year, but the bread and butter is going to be the league.”

County drawing a line under last year’s success

Despite the early-season disappointment in the League Cup, County went on to enjoy a thoroughly successful first campaign under Mackay.

The Staggies finished sixth in the Premiership, in their first top-half finish for six years.

Although County have lost some key players, Mackay has acted quickly to bring eight new faces in.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Laidlaw is keen to embrace a fresh start this term, adding: “We have kept the bulk of the squad.

“We lost a few important players, but the manager has brought in new players and hopefully they can gel early doors.

“That’s the process we are going through just now.

“There is still a feel-good factor but we draw a line under it.

“We did well last season, but we can’t just think it will happen again. We put a lot of hard work in, and the manager stressed in pre-season that we need to do that this year as well if we want to achieve anything we did last year.

“This is now a completely different season, and we need to start again.”

Staggies back in action against Highland League opposition

County play their first pre-season friendly against Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park on Wednesday.

Having returned from a six-day training camp in Italy at the weekend, Laidlaw is eagerly anticipating the return to playing action.

Ross County’s Ross Laidlaw.

The 29-year-old added: “It was good to go out to Italy and get the training done, but any footballer will tell you they want to play games.

“We got a lot of hard work done but everyone is desperate to get into competitive football right away.

“That’s what’s good about the League Cup, as we have competitive fixtures right away after the friendly against Brora.

“We are looking forward to it.”

